Fortescue Creek Channel dredging completed

Fortescue, part of Downe Township, is the largest Cumberland County community on the Delaware Bay Shore. 

 JOE MARTUCCI Press Meteorologist

The New Jersey Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the dredge of the Fortescue Creek Channel has been completed.

The $2.3 million dredge made the Fortescue Creek Channel in Downe Township safely navigable again for both commercial and recreational marine boaters.

Wickberg Marine Contracting Inc. removed over 35,000 cubic yards of sediment and restored access to a waterway that runs from Fortescue Creek to Delaware Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

There are now five feet of water at mean low water, meaning that the channel is in a state of good repair, with a NJDOT news release anticipating that it could help boost the regional economy.

The channel is used by commercial fishers, and recreational boaters, as well as state police and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The NJDOT Office of Maritime Resources used the 35,000 cubic yards of material removed from the channel to restore an eroded section of the shoreline. This shoreline restoration will provide a new, critical habitat to vulnerable species, including horseshoe crabs and the red knot, which is listed as a threatened species by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. The American Littoral Society collaborated with NJDOT on the shoreline-restoration project, as did the Division of Coastal Engineering and the Division of Fish & Wildlife at the state Department of Environmental Protection.

The Fortescue Creek Channel dredge was downstream of the State Channel Dredging and Emergency Response Program, which began in March 2014 in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy. The program seeks to keep waterways safely navigable statewide and provide a prompt response to waterway damage caused by named storms.

