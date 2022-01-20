Forms to apply for $500 Atlantic City property tax rebates to go out soon

ATLANTIC CITY — A long-promised $500 refund to city property owners won't be automatic, but it will happen soon, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Thursday during a news conference.

The refunds, which those current on property taxes will get if they fill out a form certifying they have been financially stressed by the COVID-19 pandemic, will be funded through the federal American Rescue Plan, Small said.

"The forms will be mailed in two to three weeks," Small said. "This shows when you stick to a plan, believe in a plan, just because it doesn’t happen right away when we want it to happen … we still get it done."

Once certification forms are returned, the city will start sending payments as quickly as possible, Small said.

About $3.2 million in payments will go out to owners of residences and business properties, Small said.

"When announcements are made, people want what they want expeditiously," Small said. "We have been bombarded with calls and comments from residents (saying), 'When is it going to happen?'"

The forms were created by city Solicitor Mike Perugini and Assistant Solicitor Carl Timbers, along with state workers, Small said.