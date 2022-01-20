Forms to apply for $500 Atlantic City property tax rebates to go out soon

ATLANTIC CITY — A long-promised $500 refund to city property owners won't be automatic, but it will happen soon, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Thursday during a news conference.
The refunds, which those current on property taxes will get if they fill out a form certifying they have been financially stressed by the COVID-19 pandemic, will be funded through the federal American Rescue Plan, Small said.
"The forms will be mailed in two to three weeks," Small said. "This shows when you stick to a plan, believe in a plan, just because it doesn’t happen right away when we want it to happen … we still get it done."
Once certification forms are returned, the city will start sending payments as quickly as possible, Small said.
About $3.2 million in payments will go out to owners of residences and business properties, Small said.
"When announcements are made, people want what they want expeditiously," Small said. "We have been bombarded with calls and comments from residents (saying), 'When is it going to happen?'"
The forms were created by city Solicitor Mike Perugini and Assistant Solicitor Carl Timbers, along with state workers, Small said.
Timbers said the city has determined a list of eligible property owners and will mail forms to them. After property owners mail them back, they will be reviewed, he said.
"We are looking for an indication that (the applicant) received an economic negative impact from coronavirus," Timbers said. "The city retains discretion to use the form to determine eligibility."
Property owners will be asked to indicate whether they are of low to moderate income, and whether they faced unemployment or revenue or wage losses, food insecurity or physical or behavioral health impacts during the pandemic, Timbers said.
There is also a box to check called "other" in which people can show other effects of the pandemic to be taken into consideration, he said.
"If you are a business, you still have to indicate a negative economic impact," Timbers said, "such as decreased revenue or gross receipts; increased costs related to COVID; food insecurity; challenges to payroll, rent or mortgage payments, etc."
Small said even those whose jobs continued during the pandemic would have other losses, such as increased child care costs due to school being virtual.
"Just because you didn’t miss a paycheck doesn’t mean you weren’t affected," Small said.
"Our plan is simple, to invest in employees and property owners and businesses," Small said. "It took time to get over the hill with the employee payment, but that happened. The property tax issue took a long time."
Small had announced worker and property taxpayer COVID bonus payments in August, but the state then stalled the plans, saying it had to make sure the programs would meet federal requirements for use of American Rescue Plan money.
In September, the state allowed the city to use ARP funds to reward city employees who worked during the worst of the pandemic on site, rather than at home. The maximum payment was $3,500, which 85% of city employees received, Small has said.
"This area was savagely affected by the pandemic," Small said.
The state has oversight of city finances under the 2016 Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act, which was recently extended another four years.
Under federal rules, the city’s millions in American Rescue Plan money could be used in a variety of specific ways, including to give stipends to essential workers.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
