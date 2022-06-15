 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former West Wildwood mayor must pay thousands in ethics fines, report says

TRENTON — The state Local Finance Board ruled that Christopher Fox, West Wildwood's former mayor, must pay $11,500 in fines for violations accrued during his tenure, the Cape May County Herald reported Tuesday.

At its June 8 meeting, the Board adopted an initial decision made in March by Judge Susan L. Olgiati said, the Herald reported. 

The Board operates under the state Department of Community Affairs.

Spokesperson Tammori Petty-Dixon couldn't not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Oligiati, in March, ruled that Fox violated a handful of ethics rules but did not uphold all violations alleged by the Board. She, therefore, reduced his original $24,900 fines to $11,000.

The fines are tied to actions Fox made while serving as the borough's mayor and living with Police Chief Jacqueline Ferentz without paying rent while she was sued the town.

In her suit, Ferentz settled for $1.7 million and, when she was reinstated as police chief, was provided back pay and benefits along with a 50% raise in salary.

The small island community along the Wildwoods' back bays has struggled to pay Ferentz’s settlement, forcing cutbacks in city workers’ hours and other cost-saving measures.

Fox also allegedly violated the law when he took actions to give Ferentz back pay and pension credit for a time when she did not serve in the Police Department and voted in favor of a 50% increase in Ferentz’s salary, from $67,000 to $101,000, from 2015 to 2017.

Fox was also handed violations for failing to disclose his entire income streams on financial statements required by the state, as well as entering into shared-services agreements with neighboring Wildwood while he was the city's business administrator.

Fox was fired from his administrator job after the ethics charges were made public. He was in that job from June 2013 to April 2019.

Former West Wildwood Mayor Chris Fox

Fox

 Dale Gerhard, for The Press

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

