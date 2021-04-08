Former Wawa location in Ventnor up for sale

VENTNOR — The site of the former Wawa location on Dorset Avenue is now for sale.
It was listed on oceancitynewjerseyhomes.com on Wednesday for $550,000.
The listing for property referred to it as the "talk of the town"
Located at the 301 N. Dorset Ave., the Wawa was closed September 28, 2017.
When it was open the Wawa it had a homey feeling, according to many.
“It’s more than just a place to get coffee. It’s like a family and the employees know you on a first-name basis,” Mayor Beth Holtzman said when the store closed in 2017. “And the corporation is very loyal to their employees.”
