Former Wawa in Ventnor up for sale

VENTNOR — The site of the former Wawa on Dorset Avenue is up for sale.
The property was listed on oceancitynewjerseyhomes.com on Wednesday for $550,000.
The listing referred to the property as the "talk of the town."
The Wawa at 301 N. Dorset Ave. closed Sept. 28, 2017.
When it was open, the Wawa had a homey feeling, according to many.
“It’s more than just a place to get coffee. It’s like a family, and the employees know you on a first-name basis,” Mayor Beth Holtzman said when the store. “And the corporation is very loyal to their employees.”
