Former Wawa in Ventnor up for sale
Wawa closing 4

Philip DeFabio, of Ventnor Heights, said in 2017 he will miss going to the Dorset Avenue Wawa every day to pick up the paper. Here he buys a copy of The Press of Atlantic City from clerk Emilio Flores, of Pleasantville.

 Press archives

Alicia Santucci, left Blake Barabuscio, middle and Frank Santucci Sr., right Santucci's 6413 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor City

VENTNOR — The site of the former Wawa on Dorset Avenue is up for sale.

The property was listed on oceancitynewjerseyhomes.com on Wednesday for $550,000.

The listing referred to the property as the "talk of the town." 

The Wawa at 301 N. Dorset Ave. closed Sept. 28, 2017.

When it was open, the Wawa had a homey feeling, according to many.

“It’s more than just a place to get coffee. It’s like a family, and the employees know you on a first-name basis,” Mayor Beth Holtzman said when the store. “And the corporation is very loyal to their employees.”

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

