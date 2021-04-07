Former Ventnor mayor to head Atlantic County shared services

Former Ventnor Mayor Tim Kreischer is the new shared services coordinator for Atlantic County, county Executive Dennis Levinson said Wednesday.
He replaces former Atlantic County Commissioner Chairman Frank Formica, who held the position for three months but recently resigned.
Formica declined to comment on why he resigned, saying only it was a personal matter.
Kreischer has 16 years of local government service and more than 35 years of private business experience, according to the county.
As mayor, Kreischer negotiated several shared service contracts, Levinson said. They include agreements between Longport, Ocean City and Fairfield Township for engineering services, with Longport for building inspections, with Margate for a grant to purchase equipment and with Atlantic County for flood control, street cleaning and snow removal.
Former Atlantic County Freeholder Frank Formica will soon take on a new role as county share…
“Tim is a former president of the Atlantic County Mayors Association. He knows the elected officials, and he understands their needs, obligations and concerns,” said Levinson. “He will be a tremendous asset in helping us identify areas where the towns can save our taxpayers money by working together to reduce duplication and provide greater efficiencies.”
The state Legislature passed a bill requiring each county to appoint a shared services coordinator to help local governments work together to save money. The bill provides grants to cover salaries.
The measure was part of a 27-bill package introduced in 2019 to institute reforms called for by Senate President Steve Sweeney, according to Senate Democrats. The package also contained measures to consolidate school districts and reform public pensions.
Kreischer will earn an annual salary of $50,000 (pro-rated based on his April start date) and will not need health benefits, county officials said.
Training for county shared services coordinators throughout the state will take place in Trenton later this month.
Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:
609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.