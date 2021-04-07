Former Ventnor mayor to head Atlantic County shared services

Former Ventnor Mayor Tim Kreischer is the new shared services coordinator for Atlantic County, county Executive Dennis Levinson said Wednesday.

He replaces former Atlantic County Commissioner Chairman Frank Formica, who held the position for three months but recently resigned.

Formica declined to comment on why he resigned, saying only it was a personal matter.

Kreischer has 16 years of local government service and more than 35 years of private business experience, according to the county.

As mayor, Kreischer negotiated several shared service contracts, Levinson said. They include agreements between Longport, Ocean City and Fairfield Township for engineering services, with Longport for building inspections, with Margate for a grant to purchase equipment and with Atlantic County for flood control, street cleaning and snow removal.

“Tim is a former president of the Atlantic County Mayors Association. He knows the elected officials, and he understands their needs, obligations and concerns,” said Levinson. “He will be a tremendous asset in helping us identify areas where the towns can save our taxpayers money by working together to reduce duplication and provide greater efficiencies.”