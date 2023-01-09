Former Upper Township superintendent will make $300K over the next two years under separation agreement

UPPER TOWNSHIP – Vincent Palmieri will make more than $300,000 from Upper Township schools over the next two years, after leaving the job as Superintendent of Schools as of Jan. 1, according to records released by the district.

A heavily redacted copy of a separation agreement between the school district and Palmieri released by the school district on Monday shows that Palmieri will receive the same salary this year as he did last, $176,083. From Jan. 1, 2024 until Dec. 31 of the same year, he will receive $135,000, according to the agreement.

The nine-page agreement was released after a Dec. 27 Open Public Records Act request from The Press of Atlantic City.

In November, district parents received a letter stating that Palmieri would be leaving the job as of the end of 2022.

Attempts to contact Palmieri since then have not been successful.

School board President Michele Barbieri said the change was a mutual decision between the board and Palmieri. Barbiei declined to go into specifics about why the change was made in the middle of the school year.

“At this moment in time, the BOE and I have agreed that the best thing for the district is for me to move on and allow the BOE to begin a new search for its next educational leader; sooner rather than later,” reads the letter, on school district letterhead and signed by Palmieri and Barbieri. It was dated Nov. 22.

The documents released by the Upper Township school district included a Nov. 21 letter of resignation “from all employment with the Upper Township Board of Education” as of the close of business on Dec. 31, 2024, as specified in the agreement.

It describes the resignation as “voluntary and irrevocable.”

Several sections of the released agreement between Palmieri and the school board were blacked out entirely.

The agreement states that Palmieri has been employed as the schoool superintendent, and has achieved tenure as a school principal.

The remaining agreement states that the board and Palmieri agree not to make any “defamatory, disparaging or derogatory remarks” about the other in public or private, including through social media, or otherwise make statements that could injure the business or reputation of either party.

“The parties mutually understand and agree that the existence of this agreement and the terms herein are completely confidential,” the agreement continues. “The parties, including their representatives and agents, further agree that they shall not reveal to anyone, other than as may be mutually agreed upon in writing, any information, facts, or terms and conditions concerning this agreement.”

However, the agreement required the approval of the Board of Education, a public body.

According to a Jan. 9 letter from Laurie Ryan, the custodian of records for the district, redactions to the record were made “pursuant to N.J.S.A. 47:1a-10.”

That section of the state statutes states that personnel or pension records of an individual are not considered a public record under New Jersey’s Open Public Records Act.

That includes records relating to any grievance filed by or against the individual, according to the state statutes. Names, salaries, job titles, the date of separation and the reason for separation are public records, the statute states.

In December, the Upper Township Board of Education approved Christopher Kobik as acting superintendent while the district searches for a full- time superintendent.