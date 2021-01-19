Former Trump Advisor and Atlantic City native Don McGahn will not attend Trump sendoff, according to reports

Former White House Counsel Don McGahn, an Atlantic City native, will not attend outgoing President Donald J. Trump send off ceremony event on Wednesday morning, according to reports.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to reports, McGahn was invited but unable to attend.

He is a graduate of Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, and his mother, Noreen, lives in Brigantine.

McGahn has worked as chief counsel for the National Republican Congressional Committee and served on the Federal Election Commission.

He has also served as President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign counsel, general counsel of the Presidential Transition Team, and White House Counsel. As White House Counsel he managed the judicial selection process, including the nominations of two Supreme Court Justices, and coordinated President Trump’s deregulation efforts.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.