Former Trump Advisor and Atlantic City native Don McGahn will not attend Trump sendoff, according to reports

Former White House Counsel Don McGahn, an Atlantic City native, will not attend outgoing President Donald J. Trump send off ceremony event on Wednesday morning, according to reports.
In addition to Scaramucci, John Kelly and Don McGahn were invited to Trump's departure tomorrow. Neither is expected to attend, CNN is told. Kelly called Trump the most flawed person he ever met & said he would have voted to remove him if was in the Cabinet. But was invited.— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 19, 2021
According to reports, McGahn was invited but unable to attend.
He is a graduate of Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, and his mother, Noreen, lives in Brigantine.
McGahn has worked as chief counsel for the National Republican Congressional Committee and served on the Federal Election Commission.
He has also served as President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign counsel, general counsel of the Presidential Transition Team, and White House Counsel. As White House Counsel he managed the judicial selection process, including the nominations of two Supreme Court Justices, and coordinated President Trump’s deregulation efforts.
Contact: 609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.