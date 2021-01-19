 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Trump Advisor and Atlantic City native Don McGahn will not attend Trump sendoff, according to reports
0 comments
top story

Former Trump Advisor and Atlantic City native Don McGahn will not attend Trump sendoff, according to reports

{{featured_button_text}}
Don McGahn at Stockton

Don McGahn, former White House counsel and Brigantine resident, speaks with Bill Hughes, Jr., during a “Conversation with Don McGahn”, at Stockton University, in Galloway, Thursday Jan. 23, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

Former White House Counsel Don McGahn, an Atlantic City native, will not attend outgoing President Donald J. Trump send off ceremony event on Wednesday morning, according to reports. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to reports, McGahn was invited but unable to attend. 

He is a graduate of Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, and his mother, Noreen, lives in Brigantine.

McGahn has worked as chief counsel for the National Republican Congressional Committee and served on the Federal Election Commission.

He has also served as President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign counsel, general counsel of the Presidential Transition Team, and White House Counsel. As White House Counsel he managed the judicial selection process, including the nominations of two Supreme Court Justices, and coordinated President Trump’s deregulation efforts.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News