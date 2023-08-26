EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Sally Sooy Bridwell taught her first kindergarten class at Glenview Avenue Elementary School in Haddon Heights in 1953. Seventy years later, she reunited with seven of the students from her first class.

“I just can’t believe it. They were all 5 years old,” Bridwell, 91, said as she looked around the room at her former students, who are now in their 70s.

Bridwell, who lives in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, is originally from Gloucester Township and spent summers at her grandparents’ house in Somers Point.

Bridwell taught at the Glenview Avenue school for three years and then at several schools in Pennsylvania. She was a teacher for 35 years, and over the course of her career she taught almost every grade from kindergarten to ninth grade.

“In all the years I taught, I never had a student I didn’t like,” Bridwell said.

Linda Snyder, one of Bridwell’s students, hosted the group at her house here Friday. Snyder and others pored over photos of the kindergarten class displayed on the counters and told stories about their childhood years.

Jim Augustin, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, showed off his kindergarten report card, which featured positive comments from Bridwell.

“Did anyone bring their blanket from nap time?” Augustin joked.

Augustin said his memories of kindergarten are of fun activities they would do, like finger painting, which he often misses.

Mary Jane Thorne, of Bethany Beach, Delaware, reminisced about their teacher’s kindness.

“I fell out of a car and landed on the back of my head. I remember I went back to school and Sally Sooy put her arm around me and said, ‘Mary Jane has been in an accident, everyone be nice to her!’” said Thorne, laughing. “She was just the sweetest.”

Several of the students became teachers themselves, including Thorne, who taught home economics in Ethiopia.

Rick Wonderlin, of the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township, taught elementary school physical education there for 32 years.

Lynne Bruthers, of the Marlton section of Evesham Township, was an elementary school teacher in Cherry Hill for 42 years.

“I think I became a teacher because of her,” Bruthers said.

Bridwell graduated from Glassboro State College, now Rowan University, in 1953 and got her first teaching job the same year. She said most of the people from college she kept in touch with “are gone now.”

“That’s why these times are so precious for us,” Snyder said.

“I told people I was having lunch with my kindergarten teacher, and they’d say, ‘Oh, that’s nice.’ And then it would sink in, and they’d say ‘Wait, what?’” said Alice Crowe, who now lives in The Villages in Florida.

Bridwell had each of the seven former pupils go around the table and share what their lives are like. They told stories about their jobs, travels and families as Bridwell listened intently and shared her own stories.

Bridwell said all her students were always kind and well-behaved. Crowe added that it was probably because she was such a good teacher.

“I enjoyed teaching so much. Every single class, I loved,” Bridwell said.