Former state Sen. William Gormley offers $40K for study of Bader Field as a public park

Two family foundations associated with former state Sen. William Gormley are donating $40,000 to study making Bader Field a city park for residents and visitors to enjoy, while providing back bay flooding mitigation for the entire island.

“It would create a park more beautiful than Liberty State Park,” Gormley said of the park overlooking the Statue of Liberty and downtown Manhattan. “This is our Frederick Olmstead moment. It would be our Central Park.”

The Levine Family Foundation and the Gormley Foundation are each putting up $20,000, for a total of $40,000, to be donated to the state to conduct the study, Gormley said.

A spokesman for Gov. Phil Murphy declined to comment Friday on whether the state will accept the funds and do the study.

The state has control over what development happens at Bader Field, through both a 2008 law that gave the state power over development at Bader Field, and through the state takeover of the city itself.

Gormley said the governor's office has been open to the idea.

“I’m not being critical of anybody or any other proposal,” Gormley said of DEEM Enterprises $2.7 billion auto-centric plan for owners of luxury high speed cars, or Bart Blatstein’s $3 billion plan to build 10,000 market rate rental housing units there.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. called Gormley "a very philanthropic man. He and his family are constantly supporting local organizations," but said on this issue Small can't agree.

"A park is not a win for the taxpayers," Small said on Monday. "We need ratables. We need development, to create jobs and new industries. And that's that."

Small has said he favors the DEEM proposal, and that the city and state are close to signing a memorandum of agreement with DEEM to focus on that project, allowing for a more thorough investigation and plan.

The state, however, has declined comment on whether it is close to an agreement with DEEM, or even if a competitive bidding process is needed to determine who builds on the land.

Small said Monday he will not discuss Bader Field any more publicly.

"I'm looking forward to completion of the MOU so we can all move forward," he said.

Gormley thinks it is important to study the idea, and to get input from residents of nearby Chelsea Heights neighborhood, before any decisions are made.

“It’s possibly the worst area for flooding … it might be the worst flooding site in the county,” Gormley said of the intersection where Bader Field meets Albany Avenue (Route 40) and West End Avenue. “It’s not just a city issue, that’s why the state created CAFRA, flooding goes beyond geographic borders.”

One of the last projects of former state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, was getting the state to commit in 2019 to a $27.5 million project to raise parts of Route 40 its intersection with West End Avenue, in part with federal funds. In 2019 Brown estimated the project would start in spring 2022 and be completed sometime in 2025, but the pandemic and other issues held up that timeline.

Its price tag is likely to have climbed substantially since then, given the advent of high inflation.

Making Bader Field an all-permeable park would make it a kind of sponge to absorb flood waters, Gormley said. It would help Ventnor, Margate, Longport and nearby offshore communities, as well as Atlantic City, he said.

"You talk about flooding and flood mitigation. The city has millions of dollars for flood mitigation on West End Avenue to raise the road and Route 40," Small said.

In an August press conference, U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, D-N.J., announced a $20 million federal grant to elevate U.S. 40 and improve drainage along the route. Menendez said he and U.S. Senator Cory Booker, D-NJ, secured the funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

It is unclear if that is in addition to the $27.5 million the state planned to spend, or if it is the federal portion. The state DOT could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

Gormley envisions walking and bicycling paths, perhaps one natural grass soccer playing field, and hundreds of trees on the site, along with areas for residents to dock boats and launch kayaks and canoes.

“What’s good is I’m not an applicant. I’m done with this now. I’m merely a donor. Now it’s in the hands of the governor,” he said.

His plan is in line with recommendations made by a flooding consultant from the Netherlands, who visited the city in 2018.

Dutch flood control expert Edgar J. Westerhof spoke to a conference of floodplain managers at Bally’s Atlantic City and showed an aerial photo of an intensely developed Atlantic City, from the ocean to the bay.

“Is this a coastal calamity in slow motion?” Westerhof asked the crowd.

In the face of rising sea levels and more frequent storms, such complete development of barrier islands is unsustainable, said the North America flood risk and resilience lead of Arcadis. The consultancy and design firm is working with New York City on the East Side Coastal Resiliency plan after Hurricane Sandy caused $19 billion in damage just in Manhattan, he said.

Westerhof recommended putting aside land to absorb flood waters regularly. In the Netherlands there have been large-scale buyout programs to replace structures with parks, parking garages and amphitheaters that can hold vast amounts of water when needed.

“Especially since Sandy, who hasn’t complained about back bay flooding?” Gormley said. “The problem is, how much are we going to eliminate sponges to relieve the situation?”

Building structures like those built in the Netherlands would cost billions of dollars. Compared to that, creating a park is a bargain, Gormley said.