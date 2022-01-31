 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Senator Addiego now Burlington Superintendent of Elections
Former Senator Addiego now Burlington Superintendent of Elections

Former Sen. Dawn Marie Addiego, D-Burlington, Camden, Atlantic, who switched to the Democratic Party in 2019 after years as a Republican elected official, was approved by the Senate on Monday to be Burlington County Superintendent of Elections.

Addiego lost her 8th Legislative District state Senate seat in the "Red Wave" election of 2021, replaced by former Assemblywoman Jean Stanfield, R-Burlington, Camden, Atlantic. Her salary, replacing former Superintendent George Kotch, will be more than $94,000.

In a five-minute voting session, two other appointments were also approved. They were appointment of former State Sen. Christopher "Kip" Bateman, R-Hunterdon, Somerset, Middlesex, Mercer, to be a paid member of the Horizon Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Inc. of New Jersey - Board of Directors, replacing Joseph Kyrillos; and former Assemblywoman Linda D. Stender, Middlesex, Someset, Union, to be an unpaid member of the New Jersey Historic Trust replacing John D. Hatch.

The short duration of the meeting prompted on one Senator to call out, "Are they all going to be like this?"

Sen. President Nick Scutari, who took up the post in January after longtime Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem, lost re-election, shot back, "It's a new day, Senator. It's a new day."

More money was spent in the 8th legislative district races in 2021 than in any other district in the state, at $8.5 million, according to the state Election Law Enforcement Commission. The 2nd district covering the heart of Atlantic County was next most expensive at $7.7 million.

In both districts, Democrats heavily outspent Republicans, but Republicans swept both the Senate and Assembly races.

Addiego, elected to the Assembly in 2008 and the Senate in 2011, switched parties from Republican to Democratic in 2019.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

