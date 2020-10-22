Former Press columnist Randy Brandt dies at 67

News journalist, columnist and editor Randolph D. Brandt, of Plano, Texas, died Oct. 17 of complications from cancer. He was 67.
Brandt began his journalism career as a news reporter with his hometown newspaper, The Vineland Times Journal. He later worked at The Press of Atlantic City as a reporter, Cumberland County bureau chief, copy editor and columnist.
During his tenure at The Press in the 1970s and '80s, Brandt wrote a series of feature stories as he walked the length of New Jersey — from High Point to Cape May — chronicling his adventures and the people he met. He was known in the industry for his dedication to ethnic and racial diversity in news coverage and newsroom staffing and promotions.
He went on to become an associate editor, city editor, managing editor and editor at newspapers in Vineland, Merced, California, Norwich, Connecticut, Marion, Indiana, Kent, Washington, and at The Journal Times in Racine, Wisconsin, before his retirement in 2007.
Brandt won many state, regional and national awards for his news, features and column writing. He also pioneered in-paper voter registration drives in three states, earning a commendation from the secretary of state in Connecticut, according to his family. In retirement, he lent his writing abilities and analyses to progressive causes and candidates. He also was a contributor to The Dallas Morning News as an op-ed columnist.
A history buff, Brandt was a Civil War reenactor. And, according to his obituary, was a family historian and genealogist who researched and wrote many papers and articles on relatives and ancestors through their American settlement in the early 18th century up to and including participants in the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, World War II and into the postwar era.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and a Master’s degree in Management from Thomas Edison State University in New Jersey, and completed management and leadership programs through The American Press Institute and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. He was a member of Phi Alpha Theta in recognition of conspicuous scholarship in history.
According to the family obituary notice, he is survived by his daughter, Mary A. Brandt and son-in-law Robert L. Pagnani, of New York City; a stepdaughter, Taryn Shapiro (Daniel), of Plano, Texas; a brother, Mark Brandt (Cecelia), of Vineland; two sisters, Deborah Brandt (Stephen Wajda), of Ocean City, and W. Jane Brandt, of Elmer; three step-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie J. Hollis, also an ex-Press staffer, and his stepson Timothy Hollis.
Private funeral arrangements are pending.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.