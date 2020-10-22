Former Press columnist Randy Brandt dies at 67

News journalist, columnist and editor Randolph D. Brandt, of Plano, Texas, died Oct. 17 of complications from cancer. He was 67.

Brandt began his journalism career as a news reporter with his hometown newspaper, The Vineland Times Journal. He later worked at The Press of Atlantic City as a reporter, Cumberland County bureau chief, copy editor and columnist.

During his tenure at The Press in the 1970s and '80s, Brandt wrote a series of feature stories as he walked the length of New Jersey — from High Point to Cape May — chronicling his adventures and the people he met. He was known in the industry for his dedication to ethnic and racial diversity in news coverage and newsroom staffing and promotions.

He went on to become an associate editor, city editor, managing editor and editor at newspapers in Vineland, Merced, California, Norwich, Connecticut, Marion, Indiana, Kent, Washington, and at The Journal Times in Racine, Wisconsin, before his retirement in 2007.