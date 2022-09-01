Former Press antiques columnist Alyce Hand Benham dies at 87

Alice S. Benham, a longtime antiques columnist for The Press of Atlantic City, died in her sleep Aug. 12 at Rosewood Health Center in Orlando, Florida, according to her family. She was 87.

Under her pen name Alyce Hand Benham, she wrote hundreds of columns about the art of antique collecting as she answered reader questions regarding heirlooms, curios and other collectibles during her career at The Press. Her first column appeared in 1996, while her last ran in March 2021.

Born to Elizabeth and Carl Schweitzer, she graduated from Lansdowne High School in Pennsylvania, then married Grant J. Benham in 1954.

After getting married, she ran the Lansdowne School of Dance and produced ballet recitals from 1955 to 1960.

Benham postponed college to raise her children and help grow her husband's business, all while working as a legal secretary. She ended up graduating alongside her eldest daughter Mary with a bachelor's degree in sociology from Our Lady of Angels College in 1976. She also studied for a Masters in Sociology at Villanova University in Pennsylvania.

After her husband died in 1983, Benham moved to Pensacola, Florida, where she was the director of a women's shelter called Favor House. She moved to Ocean City in 1987.

Benham's lifelong interest in antiques and collectibles led her to join local antique show promoter Norman Schaut's team in 1988 to produce "Atlantique City," New Jersey's largest and longest-running indoor antique show. This ultimately led her to her dream job as a professional writer for The Press in 1996, said her son Carl Benham.

Alice Benham had a particular interest in Christmas collectibles and kept a whimsically decorated tree in her home year-round.

In addition to antiques, Benham loved reading, trying new recipes or restaurants, and singing along to Jimmy Buffett music.

She is survived by her sisters Susan Stannard of South Carolina and Carol Collins of Phoenix; her children, Mary Benham Moran (husband William David Moran III), Elizabeth A. Benham, A.J. Benham and Carl F. Benham; grandchildren William David Moran IV, Mary Alice Carey Moran, 1st Sgt. Grant Joseph Moran, his wife Ashley Craig Moran and their children, Elsie Victoria, twins Margret Christine and Grant Joseph, and Colton Thomas Moran.

Immediate family will celebrate her life in Florida at Christmastime. Memorial services are planned for next summer at West Laurel Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia, where she will be interred with her husband Grant and son Sammy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts should be sent to All Soul’s School in Sanford, Florida, or the Milo Foundation in Richmond, California.

For more information, visit Benham's tribute page at everloved.com.