Former Ocean County GOP chair and Atlantic County doctor among Trump's last-minute pardons

Two prominent local men received last-minute pardons from President Donald Trump, announced early Wednesday morning just before his presidency ended.
Former Ocean County Republican Chair George Gilmore, who was convicted in 2019 of failure to pay payroll taxes and making false statements, was granted a full pardon, as was Dr. Frederick Nahas, an Atlantic County surgeon who did not fully cooperate in an investigation of his billing practices and pleaded guilty in 2002 to one count of obstructing justice in a health care investigation, Trump's announcement said.
The news release from the White House said Trump granted pardons to 73 people and commuted the sentences of an additional 70. Others pardoned included Steve Bannon, the former executive chairman of conservative Breitbart News who served as the White House's chief strategist for the first seven months of Trump's term.
"This was something important to me, because of my relationship with my family and patients, who have been very supportive," Nahas said Wednesday. "I'm just happy to have the opportunity to continue taking care of patients, which is what I have been doing and always wanted to do."
Nahas, who grew up in Margate and lives in Egg Harbor Township, said there is a long application process for a pardon, and a board reviews all case files and information.
Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, supported his pardon application, and his help was "extremely important," Nahas said. "I disclosed to him all of the issues and he was very supportive."
In April 2005, the New Jersey State Board of Medical Examiners suspended his license to practice medicine for a period of nine months, according to court documents. His license was reinstated on March 23, 2006.
Nahas, who is certified in both vascular and general surgery, called himself "very blessed."
"The important thing is I never lost faith in myself," he said of his ability to continue practicing medicine through it all.
Gilmore is a former partner in Gilmore & Monahan, an Ocean County law firm. He was found guilty of withholding payroll taxes but not paying them to the IRS, and for making false statements on a bank loan application.
“Words cannot express my gratitude and humility at being granted a full pardon by the president of the United States," Gilmore said in a statement. "When it came to his attention, President Trump recognized the injustice of my conviction and used the power of his office to right that wrong."
“This prosecution should never have been brought. The jury rejected the heart of the government’s case, and the president rejected the rest of it. For my partners and me, fighting for George Gilmore was a singular honor. Helping erase his wrongful conviction was one of the highlights of our professional lives,” Gilmore attorney Kevin Marino said in the statement.
Nahas, a vascular surgeon with offices in Somers Point and an association with Shore Medical Center, spent one month in prison in 2003 "and has spent the subsequent 18 years working tirelessly to regain the trust and admiration of his patients, colleagues and community," the announcement said.
Gilmore's pardon was supported by presidential adviser Bill Stepien; former Govs. Chris Christie, Jim McGreevey and Jim Florio; and many other legislators including state Sen. Michael Testa Jr., R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic.
A federal appeals court upheld Gilmore's conviction in December.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey, the appeals court "agreed with the government that the trial judge properly excluded expert psychiatric testimony supporting Gilmore’s claim that a 'hoarding' disorder made him spend lavishly on personal expenses rather than make timely payments to the IRS."
Gilmore contended that testimony would have negated his intent to commit the charged tax crimes, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.