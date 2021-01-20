Former Ocean County GOP chair and Atlantic County doctor among Trump's last-minute pardons

Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, supported his pardon application, and his help was "extremely important," Nahas said. "I disclosed to him all of the issues and he was very supportive."

In April 2005, the New Jersey State Board of Medical Examiners suspended his license to practice medicine for a period of nine months, according to court documents. His license was reinstated on March 23, 2006.

Nahas, who is certified in both vascular and general surgery, called himself "very blessed."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The important thing is I never lost faith in myself," he said of his ability to continue practicing medicine through it all.

Gilmore is a former partner in Gilmore & Monahan, an Ocean County law firm. He was found guilty of withholding payroll taxes but not paying them to the IRS, and for making false statements on a bank loan application.

“Words cannot express my gratitude and humility at being granted a full pardon by the president of the United States," Gilmore said in a statement. "When it came to his attention, President Trump recognized the injustice of my conviction and used the power of his office to right that wrong."