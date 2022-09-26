Former New Jersey governor Jim Florio dies at 85

Former New Jersey Gov. James Florio, a Democrat who was the state's top elected official in the 1990s, died on Sunday night, said his lawyer, Douglas Steinhardt.

Florio, also represented New Jersey's First Congressional District, was 85.

"Our partnership was a constant reminder to me that people can disagree on fundamental tenets of gov’t & politics, but still be civil & still be friends," Steinhardt tweeted Monday morning. "I will miss him."

A cause of death was not announced on Monday.

On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy saluted Florio as a public servant that cared for New Jersey's future more than his own political gains. In a statement, Murphy also noted some of Florio's accomplishments, including environmental clean-ups he championed in Congress and helping preserve New Jersey's assault-weapons ban.

"Tammy and I send our heartfelt thoughts to Lucinda, Jim's children, and all who loved him," Murphy said in a prepared statement. "Our state has lost a good man, and later this morning I will sign an executive order directing our flags to fly at half-staff in his honor.”

Florio become governor in 1990.

A Democrat, he made three unsuccessful runs for the governor before finally succeeding in 1989, when he defeated Republican Jim Courter and became the first Italian-American to serve as the state’s chief executive.

Florio drew sharp criticism in 1990 when he pushed a $2.8 billion tax increase through the state Legislature. Facing voter displeasure from tax hikes, Florio lost his reelection bid in 1993 to his Republican challenger, former Gov. Christie Todd Whitman.

"Jim Florio was an American patriot who put principles first. He stood by his convictions no matter what the cost, and I am glad we got to know one another better after he left office," Whitman wrote on Twitter. "I will always respect the service and dedication he showed to the people of New Jersey."

Before becoming governor, Florio served four years in the state Assembly and 15 years in the House of Representatives. In 2000, he unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, losing to investment banker Jon Corzine, who would also later become New Jersey's governor.

After leaving political office, Florio continued to be an active voice on multiple fundamental issues.

In February 2015, Florio and three other former New Jersey governors urged the state senate to delay a vote on Gov. Chris Christie’s nominee for a "southern New Jersey panel that oversees a million-acre pine reserve. The ex-governors claimed the nomination would “undermine the independence” of the commission, but the senate eventually approved the nominee for the job.

Locally, Florio attended local events on offshore wind efforts off the Jersey Shore, speaking in favor of the Ocean Wind, a wind farm planned by Danish energy company Ørsted.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Florio attended Trenton State College (now known as The College of New Jersey) and earned a degree from Rutgers School of Law in 1967. He also served as Naval officer in the 1950s and continued as a reservist until 1975, eventually achieving the rank of lieutenant commander.

"Gov. Florio was a good man who will be remembered for his staunch commitment to the people of New Jersey," Assembly Majority Leader Lou Greenwald said in a statement Monday morning. "He leaves behind a distinguished legacy of fighting to improve the lives of New Jersey residents. Whether championing environment and education issues or keeping our streets safe with commonsense gun safety laws, Gov. Florio’s dedication to public service made New Jersey a better place to live."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.