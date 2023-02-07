MILLVILLE — Tim Shannon, a former city official known as the "Commissioner of Fun" and who served as mayor from 2010 to 2013, died Jan. 29. He was 66.

A lifetime Millville resident, Shannon supported the city and Millville Senior High School athletics for more than 40 years.

He was inducted in 2021 to the Millville Sports Hall of Fame and was a past president of the Millville Thunderbolt Club, a booster organization for the high school's athletes — athletes like his onetime neighbor, three-time baseball MVP Mike Trout.

“He’d have a 4 p.m. game and would be up Saturday morning whacking gray driveway stones, knocking them over the trees and into my yard, pinging them off my house,” Shannon recalled of a young Trout to The Los Angeles Times last year. “I had to whistle at him, cuss at him. ‘Yo, Mikey, cut it out, dude! You’re gonna knock my windows out!’"

Craig Atkinson, president of the Thunderbolt Club board of directors, knew Shannon for more than 60 years. They grew up together, played high school football and baseball together and remained friends and golfing buddies.

Along with Steve Young and several others, Shannon was the most significant and instrumental Thunderbolt Club board member in the building of its new facility, Atkinson said.

"Without Tim, none of this would exist. Through his leadership, perseverance, dedication and commitment, the Millville Thunderbolt Club stands as one of the most outstanding high school booster clubs in the state of New Jersey," Atkinson said. "I am proud to say that I was a friend of this truly outstanding gentleman, who touched all walks of people in his lifetime."

Paul Ewan, of Millville, another Thunderbolt Club board member, knew Shannon before he started serving as a city commissioner and wasn't surprised that he ran for public office.

"His brother was a commissioner prior to him," Ewan said. "He (Shannon) wanted to better the city of Millville."

Shannon and Ewan also golfed together. For five years, they traveled to Florida for Philadelphia Phillies baseball spring training, Ewan said. Shannon, Ewan and three other friends were in Florida in March 2020 when spring training was shut down because of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, so they stayed in their rental house for three days, he said.

Ewan and Shannon worked on the Mike Trout Millville Thunderbolt Club Golf Tournament since its inception.

"He was as big as life. He was the life of the party and always upbeat. I never heard him say anything bad about anybody," said Ewan, 74. "He had a great laugh."

As an owner of the Rocap-Shannon Memorial Funeral Home, Shannon was a longtime and active sponsor of just about every activity in the city, including softball and baseball leagues, the Thunderbolt Club, Polar Bear Plunge and the Millville Midget League football programs.

As a youth coach, the teams Shannon coached included the Millville Girls Softball League and the Millville Girls Softball World Series team. He was also the founder of the Millville Tidal Wave softball team.

Tony Surace, the Thunderbolt Club vice president and a city resident, coached Shannon as a teenager in baseball and football. Shannon was one of the top 100 football players in the state in 1974, Surace said.

Shannon had fun when he played sports as a teen and retained that sense of joy as an adult when he entered politics and became a city commissioner and the mayor, Surace said.

"You never know what these young people that you coach will become," said Surace, 75. "We were very proud of him and what he went on to do for the city."

Shannon supported all of the work going into the development of Millville's Glasstown Arts District and the businesses in it, said Marianne Lods, executive director of the Millville Development Corp.

"Mayor Tim Shannon was one of the best persons I've ever known. He thought about other people first rather than himself," Lods said. "He will be missed by all of his business friends and by me."