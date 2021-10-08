Former Mays Landing gas station named in environmental lawsuit

Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Brick and Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shan M. LaTourette announced Friday the filing of seven new environmental enforcement actions across the state, including six to hold polluters accountable for contamination in environmental justice communities.
The other lawsuit filed Friday is against the owners of Baja Auto Services, an abandoned gasoline filling station in Mays Landing, where an unregistered and unmonitored system of underground fuel storage tanks containing a significant amount of gasoline and diesel fuel poses a risk of spillage and contamination.
In the complaint by the DEP against Baja Auto Services and the estate of Jeff Altman, the owners of the abandoned retail gas station have not properly closed an underground storage tank (UST) system with the capacity of 24,000 gallons on their property.
"Despite the Department’s enforcement efforts at this site spanning over two decades, the UST system is entirely unmonitored and lacks basic spill prevention controls or the required leak detection," the complaint reads. "So long as the UST system remains in its current state, the environment and the surrounding community, including a nearby school, are at risk of harmful effects from the release of diesel fuel and gasoline."
The complaint said the location is in downtown Mays Landing, about 300 feet from a private school for children in preschool to eighth grade.
"The Department seeks to eliminate the risks to the community and the environment via an order requiring Defendants to immediately empty and properly close the UST system, investigate the surrounding area and, if necessary, conduct any required remediation," the complaint states.
The complaint also alleges the defendants failed to fulfill their existing responsibilities arising out of a 1996 gasoline spill and 2012 discovery of contaminated soil on the property.
On June 12, 1996, a product line leak led to the discharge of fuel into the soil at the site, according to the complaint. The previous owner, Mays Landing Citgo, conducted some remediation, but the site remained contaminated. Mays Landing Citgo no longer exists.
Altman purchased the property from Walter L. Hoagland on July 7, 2006. Inspections conducted in April 2008, June 2008, January 2011, June 2011 and July 2012 by the DEP determined the defendants violated the UST Act by operating USTs without proper registration, failing to maintain proper UST monitoring systems, failing to story substances in the USTs for which they were designed and failing to properly close out-of-services USTs.
On Oct. 24, 2012, a soil investigation discovered traces of diesel fuel and oil waste in the soil above the UST system.
On Jan. 7, 2013, the DEP issued an order to Altman, revoking their UST registration and requiring them to cease all UST operation at the site. The DEP issued a penalty of $100,000.
A Stipulation of Settlement was reached in May 2016, but Altman stopped paying the penalty of $47,518,16 on a quarterly basis in March 2018. Failure to reach Altman continued long after he died Jan. 13, 2020, and the DEP discovered Jan. 5, 2021 through an inspection that Baja Auto ceased operations.
Altman was responsible for ensuring Baja Auto complied with applicable laws, and his estate now is liable for Altman's debts, contractual obligations and liabilities, the complaint states.
Five of the six environmental justice lawsuits filed Friday focus on harmful contamination posing a threat to residents and natural resources in Camden, Irvington, Jersey City, Newark and Somerville. Each community is considered "overburdened" under the state's Environmental Justice Law, because it has a significant low-income, minority, and/or limited English proficiency population, the news release stated.
The sixth lawsuit centers on suspect underground fuel storage tanks located at three gas station properties owned by the same defendant. Tow of those stations are located in Camden County towns Runnemede and Voorhees, both categorized as overburdened. The third is located in Pitman, Gloucester County, which is not considered overburdened.
“Pollution affects all of us, but it doesn’t affect us equally,” Bruck said in the news release. “Lower-income neighborhoods have been disproportionately exposed to environmental harms. And far too often, the communities most affected by these harms have been communities of color. That legacy of environmental injustice is why, here in New Jersey, the Murphy Administration is prioritizing environmental cleanups in these overburdened neighborhoods.”
