Former mayor appointed to Hamilton Township Committee

MAYS LANDING — A familiar face is returning to local government.

The Township Committee has appointed Art Schenker its newest member. He was voted into the position unanimously Tuesday and was sworn in by Atlantic County Commissioner Amy Gatto.

The appointment was made to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Sue Hopkins, which was effective Jan. 10. Because Hopkins was a Republican, nominees for her replacement were made by the local Republican county committee. The Township Committee voted to select Schenker from the nominees the GOP had offered.

Schenker was previously a member of the Township Committee from 2016 to 2021 and served three years as mayor from 2018 through 2020. He resigned from the committee in February 2021 to take a leadership position at the township Municipal Utilities Authority.

Mayor Carl Pitale credited Schenker for the experience he brought to the township. He also thanked interim township Administrator Brett Noll, who was appointed at the reorganization meeting Jan. 3, for “putting out a couple of fires” in a period of transition and credited other township employees for lending Noll their support.

“He’s going to bring a wealth of knowledge to the committee and to our town, so welcome aboard,” Pitale said of Schenker.

The New Jersey AFL-CIO issued a statement Wednesday congratulating Schenker, who it says is a member of UA 322 and Labor Candidate School graduate.

“As a former Mayor of Hamilton Township, former Atlantic & Cape May Central Labor Council Secretary-Treasurer, and member of UA 322 for over 40 years, we know that Brother Schenker will use his skills, experience, and knowledge to fight for the interests of working families,” the labor organization said, adding 1,284 labor candidates have won office across the state.

The fate of the MUA was a topic of discussion at Schenker’s first meeting back on the committee, considering a change order for $5,840 of heating, ventilation and air conditioning work to the MUA building.

Although the township announced in August that it would acquire the building from the MUA, township officials said Tuesday the property was still not under deed to the township. An MUA official present at the meeting said the deed was being prepared and that township officials would likely receive it Wednesday.

Committeewoman Thelma Witherspoon, concerned about paying for work at a property the township did not yet own, asked that the resolution be pulled until the matter is resolved.

The committee ultimately voted to have the change order take effect upon receipt of the signed deed. As of about 2 p.m. Wednesday, a township official said the deed had not yet been delivered.

The committee has a 3-2 divide between Republicans and Democrats following the election of Witherspoon, a Democrat, and defeat of GOP Mayor Charles Cain in the 2022 election. There were bipartisan overtures Tuesday, with Schenker telling Democratic Committeewoman Judy Link he was eager to work with her to reform how redevelopment agreements are made in the township. He said the agreements could be leveraged to promote growth but agreed with Link that the practice could be adjusted.

“As I saw before I got up here, there’s a lot of contention with the redevelopment ordinance,” Schenker said. “A lot of things have changed in there in a few years, and I don’t know if they’re all working well for us, so we need to look at it and revisit it.”

The committee, under Schenker’s mayoralty, voted in 2018 to designate the entire township an area in need of redevelopment, allowing the township to offer tax abatements and exemptions to incentivize new development projects. Link has since expressed dissatisfaction with redevelopment agreements, describing them at the township reorganization as “the wild, wild west.”

“It is an important tool that this town must have,” Schenker said, citing what he said was the successful use of redevelopment agreements by neighboring municipalities. “We’re stumbling a little bit right now, but I think we can get that back on track.”