Former local and international architect Paul Steelman weighs in on Atlantic City’s future

International architect Paul Steelman recently added two impressive lines to his resume: Circa and Resorts World, two of the newest casinos in Las Vegas.

But “this kid from Atlantic City” didn’t always have offices in Vegas, Macau, Ho Chi Minh City and Amsterdam.

Steelman, a former Longport resident and Atlantic City High School alumnus, followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming an architect. Between working in Atlantic City's Planning and Development Department and helping design the city's first casino, Resorts International, he has had a hand in shaping the city as we know it today.

Steelman opened his own architecture firm in 1987 shortly after moving to Vegas.

In 2005, he returned to Atlantic City to work on renovations to Harrah’s Resort. At the time, Harrah’s was looking to compete with the recently constructed Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

“They wanted to build a Neiman Marcus, which I thought was a terrible idea,” said Steelman. “We went for a walk one snowy day on the rooftop pool of the Harrah’s casino, and I said, “You know what? We have to build an interior pool that has a glass dome and then it can be a nightclub.” A week later, Steelman brought back a design for The Pool at Harrah’s that was approved.

