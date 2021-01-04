Former Linwood resident is making noise in the music business in Los Angeles

LINWOOD — Finn Matthews left here four years ago at 16 and moved to Los Angeles to see if he could make a living creating music.
Matthews had success soon after relocating with his first single and music video for a song, titled "Julia," which hit more than 1.2 million views on YouTube in 2017.
Last year, Matthews, now 20, released three singles with high-quality music videos along with a couple of other songs.
Matthews also sings the hook and appears in the racial injustice music video by Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling rapper Rick Ross, titled "Pinned To The Cross." The video has been viewed 2.1 million times during the last three months on YouTube.
Billboard, the magazine of the music industry, described Matthews as "a rising pop artist to get familiar with."
"From the end of 2018 until now, I spend every day producing and writing and hanging out with my friends," said Matthews, who added he has to live a little to have something to write about. "Production for me is really like experimenting and trying different things. ... After a song is finished, I always think of something else I could have done."
A city native, Matthews attended Seaview Elementary School, Belhaven Middle School and Mainland Regional High School for one year and four days before he moved to Los Angeles. He finished high school online.
"At an early age, I was always singing even when I didn't realize it," Matthews said. "I started taking piano lessons at 8 years old."
One day, Matthews was playing a classical piece and vocalizing along with it.
Matthews' piano teacher, Denis Brousse, 71, of the Smithville section of Galloway Township, told him that he had a really good sense of pitch.
"He was the first person who was a music authority that believed in me," Matthews said. "I started taking vocal lessons at 11 or 12 years old. I didn't begin taking guitar lessons until I was 14 years old."
While taking piano lessons, Matthews was reluctant to learn how to read music, so he trained his ear to reproduce music by listening to it, which has come in handy when creating his own music.
Brousse said Matthews was dedicated even as a child. He would religiously show up for his piano lesson weekly. Brousse could tell he practiced what he learned in between the lessons.
"He was kind of exceptional. He was very talented. He was a pleasure to work with, attentive," said Brousse, who added he was disappointed when he was told Matthews was leaving for Los Angeles.
Matthews was able to relocate to California at age 16 because his father, Matt McCabe, knew two-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter-producer Elijah Blake, who gave Matthews a place to live when he left here.
Blake, who has worked with Usher, Rihanna and Justin Bieber among others, wrote most of the song "Julia," which was the first tune to garner any attention for Matthews.
"Elijah brainstormed that song and put the whole thing together," Matthews said. "If you listen to it, it's a play off of the song 'Oh Shelia' by Ready for the World."
In the three years since "Julia" was released, Matthews' music has transformed from being more overtly pop and veered more toward an alternate R&B sound. He also is now more involved with the writing and production of his material.
Matthews' debut full-length recording, which he expects to release this year, already has a title track, "Sunny Daze," and a series of singles that were released this year with videos — "Into The Open," "Low Key" and "Clouds."
Matthews' music earned a spot on the popular "Pop Chillout" playlist on Spotify and more than 50,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.
"Three years ago, I couldn't produce a song that I can produce today, but I still wanted to make beats all day because I loved it," Matthews said. "I was passionate about what I was doing. That's what brought the skill."
Matthews' biggest exposure to date has come through his singing and video appearance in Ross' "Pinned to the Cross."
Blake has collaborated with Ross in the past. Ross reached out to Blake to come up with a hook for "Pinned to the Cross." Blake contacted Matthews, so they could work on it together. Ross picked Matthews to sing and appear in the video when he could have selected a well-known artist instead.
In the video, there is a scene where Ross and his crew are sitting around an opulent table with a smorgasbord of food. Ross tells Matthews to feed the homeless with whatever food is left over. The food distribution scene in the video was not fake, Matthews said.
"Those were real homeless people," said Matthews, who added they parked on one of the blocks in Atlanta and spread the word that the food was free. "I thought that was really cool that we were giving food away to homeless people."
No solutions to this country's racial problems will come if one side is just complaining about the other side and vice versa, Matthews said.
"What really made it special was that fact that he was talking about all this racial inequality, and you have a white person, me, singing the hook because it really is going to take both sides to recognize the issues that are going on in order to solve them," Matthews said. "We are all the same. We are all human at the end of the day."
