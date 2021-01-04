Former Linwood resident is making noise in the music business in Los Angeles

Blake has collaborated with Ross in the past. Ross reached out to Blake to come up with a hook for "Pinned to the Cross." Blake contacted Matthews, so they could work on it together. Ross picked Matthews to sing and appear in the video when he could have selected a well-known artist instead.

In the video, there is a scene where Ross and his crew are sitting around an opulent table with a smorgasbord of food. Ross tells Matthews to feed the homeless with whatever food is left over. The food distribution scene in the video was not fake, Matthews said.

"Those were real homeless people," said Matthews, who added they parked on one of the blocks in Atlanta and spread the word that the food was free. "I thought that was really cool that we were giving food away to homeless people."

No solutions to this country's racial problems will come if one side is just complaining about the other side and vice versa, Matthews said.

"What really made it special was that fact that he was talking about all this racial inequality, and you have a white person, me, singing the hook because it really is going to take both sides to recognize the issues that are going on in order to solve them," Matthews said. "We are all the same. We are all human at the end of the day."

