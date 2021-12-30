 Skip to main content
Former Holy Spirit running back Donta Pollock fatally injured in car crash
Former Holy Spirit running back Donta Pollock fatally injured in car crash

ABSECON — Former Holy Spirit High School football standout Donta Pollock died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle Atlantic City Expressway crash on Christmas Eve.

Preliminary information indicates Pollock, 28, of Pleasantville, was traveling west when he lost control of his Kia Sorrento near milepost 2.9 shortly after 2:30 a.m. The vehicle struck a guardrail and overturned. Pollock was a ejected from the vehicle and sustained life-threatening injuries, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said Thursday.

Pollock was taken to Atlantic City Regional Medical Center, City Division, where he was later pronounced dead, Goez said.

No other passengers were in Pollock's vehicle, Goez said. The crash remains under investigation.

Pollock was a centerpiece of Spirit's state championship runs in 2010 and 2011, along with fellow running back Nigel Jones.

Pollock and Jones helped make Spirit one of South Jersey's best rushing attacks.

Pollock rushed for a Cape-Atlantic League-best 1,868 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2010, earning him Press Player of the Year accolades.

Some of Pollock's former teammates took to social media to remember him.

"Rest in peace to former teammate and good friend Donta Pollack one of the best RBs SJ has seen. Always had a genuine smile on his face," Oakcrest High School offensive coordinator Kyle Klein said on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

