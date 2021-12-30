Former Holy Spirit running back and Press Player of the Year Donta Pollock dies

Holy Spirit 22 Donta Pollock carries during the first half. Friday December 3 2010 Holy Spirit and St. Joseph Montvale in the Non- Public Group III Championship at Rutgers Stadium, New Brunswick. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
ABSECON — Former Holy Spirit High School football standout Donta Pollock has died, the football program announced on social media Wednesday evening.
A cause of death was not immediately given.
Pollock was a centerpiece of Spirit's state championship runs in 2010 and 2011, along with fellow running back Nigel Jones.
Pollock and Jones helped make Spirit one of South Jersey's best rushing attacks.
Pollock rushed for a Cape-Atlantic League-best 1,868 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2010, earning him Press of Atlantic City Player of the Year accolades.
Some of Pollock's former teammates took to social media to remember him.
"Rest in peace to former teammate and good friend Donta Pollack one of the best RBs SJ has seen. Always had a genuine smile on his face," Oakcrest High School offensive coordinator Kyle Klein said on Twitter.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
