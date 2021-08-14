Former FBI agent sworn in to Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office added a 25-year member of the FBI to its ranks last month as an investigator.
Edward Gallant retired from the FBI in 2020, serving in many offices and around the world, including Iraq, Japan, Spain and Mexico, Prosecutor Cary Shill said Saturday in a news release.
"The staff at this agency will benefit from Investigator Gallant’s experience from his 25 years of service with the FBI," Shill said.
Gallant served in the FBI from 1995 to 2020. The Massachusetts native was assigned to Philadelphia for 19 years, investigating robberies, drugs and firearms cases. In 2008, he received a Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association bravery award for his role in a shooting incident.
In 2014, Gallant was assigned to Washington, D.C., where he supervised FBI investigations and personnel in Asia. In 2016, he was promoted to run the FBI's Atlantic City office. Finally, he was the deputy of the FBI Mexico office in 2018.
Gallant served as a SWAT team member for 16 years, an assistant team leader for eight years and a team leader for two years. One of his final SWAT assignments was leading a team during a seven-week manhunt in the Poconos for an FBI Top-10 fugitive, Eric Frein, Gallant said. His father is a retired chief of police and was also an FBI National Academy graduate.
“I am extremely proud to join ACPO and reunite with my former law enforcement colleagues here, at a very important time of transition in law enforcement,” Gallant said.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.