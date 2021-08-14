Former FBI agent sworn in to Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office added a 25-year member of the FBI to its ranks last month as an investigator.

Edward Gallant retired from the FBI in 2020, serving in many offices and around the world, including Iraq, Japan, Spain and Mexico, Prosecutor Cary Shill said Saturday in a news release.

"The staff at this agency will benefit from Investigator Gallant’s experience from his 25 years of service with the FBI," Shill said.

Gallant served in the FBI from 1995 to 2020. The Massachusetts native was assigned to Philadelphia for 19 years, investigating robberies, drugs and firearms cases. In 2008, he received a Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association bravery award for his role in a shooting incident.

In 2014, Gallant was assigned to Washington, D.C., where he supervised FBI investigations and personnel in Asia. In 2016, he was promoted to run the FBI's Atlantic City office. Finally, he was the deputy of the FBI Mexico office in 2018.