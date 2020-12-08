Former Eagle Jaworski gives 200 bicycles to Atlantic City children

“There’s need in Atlantic City,” Jaworski said. “I try to move the bike drive around and have a positive impact around our region. I live in New Jersey. I have ties to Atlantic City, but my big tie is to kids. My foundation is all about kids and what we can do to put a smile on their faces.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were plenty of COVID-19 precautions for Tuesday's event. Children and their parents entered the gym a family at a time as Christmas carols blared in the background. Temperature checks were taken of everybody who attended, and there were plenty of masks — even Santa wore one while standing on the sidewalk outside the Boys & Girls Club.

For Renate Taylor, chief development officer of the Boys & Girls Club, the bike drive was a positive way to end a challenging year.

+7 Jaworski gets into holiday spirit with bike giveaway VINELAND — Jada Lynn Ramos studied the 200 bicycles that filled the gym at the Cumberland, A…

“The gift of a bicycle is the gift of a childhood,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to make memories with your friends, to get lost in the wind and just be a kid again. That’s what our children need.”

Although their smiles might have been covered by masks, the excitement of the children could be seen in their eyes.

“I feel happy,” 9-year-old Leilani Castro said. “I like the design of it.”

Keilana Kirkland said the whole event was really cool.