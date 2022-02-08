Former CRDA chair Bob Mulcahy dies

ATLANTIC CITY - Former Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Chairman Bob Mulcahy has died.
He was 90.
Mulcahy was appointed to the authority's board in 2014 and served until June 2021.
Mulcahy was also the former president of the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority and previously served as chief of staff to Gov. Brendan Byrne.
Sports fans likely know Mulcahy for his time as athletic director of Rutgers University, in Piscataway.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Eric Conklin
