 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former CRDA chair Bob Mulcahy dies
0 Comments
top story

Former CRDA chair Bob Mulcahy dies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
mulcahy

Bob Mulcahy speaks Monday before the state Senate Judiciary Committee.

 Press photo by Juliet Fletcher

ATLANTIC CITY - Former Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Chairman Bob Mulcahy has died. 

He was 90.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mulcahy was appointed to the authority's board in 2014 and served until June 2021.

Mulcahy was also the former president of the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority and previously served as chief of staff to Gov. Brendan Byrne. 

Sports fans likely know Mulcahy for his time as athletic director of Rutgers University, in Piscataway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Here’s how much Pfizer expects to make on COVID meds in 2022

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News