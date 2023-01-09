 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Former county spokeswoman seeks Cape Democratic leadership

  • 0

Strathmere, part of Upper Township in Cape May County has only roughly 150 year round residents. One of only a few free beaches at the Jersey Shore, it is home to landmarks like the Deauville Inn and Whale Beach.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP – Lenora Boninfante Kodytek wants to be Cape May County’s next Democratic leader, reaching out to Democratic committee members in advance of a planned Monday evening vote.

Marie Blistan, a Democratic committee leader in Wildwood Crest and the former president of the New Jersey Education Association, is also in the running, according to several Cape May County Democrats. Attempts to contact Blistan were not successful.

Kit Marlowe of Lower Township had also sought the job, but after Boninfante Kodytek declared her candidacy, he said he would step back in her favor.

The former county leader, Daniel Kurkowski, has been appointment as a Superior Court judge.

Boninfante Kodytek formerly served as the spokesperson for Cape May County. She is the Democratic leader in Upper Township, where she was a candidate for office in 2021, as part of a three-woman ticket that failed to crack Upper Township’s long run of Republican control.

People are also reading…

“I have not always been a registered Democrat choosing to be an independent to protect the integrity of my local television program and yes, even a registered Republican,” Boninfante Kodytek wrote in a letter to the Democratic committee members who will decide the leadership. “However, my ideals and positions are and always have been democratic and I have always voted true to my core democratic beliefs.”

082521-pac-nws-utelection

Boninfante Kodytek

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden admin moves to implement further restrictions on air pollution

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News