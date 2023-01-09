Former county spokeswoman seeks Cape Democratic leadership

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP – Lenora Boninfante Kodytek wants to be Cape May County’s next Democratic leader, reaching out to Democratic committee members in advance of a planned Monday evening vote.

Marie Blistan, a Democratic committee leader in Wildwood Crest and the former president of the New Jersey Education Association, is also in the running, according to several Cape May County Democrats. Attempts to contact Blistan were not successful.

Kit Marlowe of Lower Township had also sought the job, but after Boninfante Kodytek declared her candidacy, he said he would step back in her favor.

The former county leader, Daniel Kurkowski, has been appointment as a Superior Court judge.

Boninfante Kodytek formerly served as the spokesperson for Cape May County. She is the Democratic leader in Upper Township, where she was a candidate for office in 2021, as part of a three-woman ticket that failed to crack Upper Township’s long run of Republican control.

“I have not always been a registered Democrat choosing to be an independent to protect the integrity of my local television program and yes, even a registered Republican,” Boninfante Kodytek wrote in a letter to the Democratic committee members who will decide the leadership. “However, my ideals and positions are and always have been democratic and I have always voted true to my core democratic beliefs.”