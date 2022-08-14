Former Cape mayor Lear seeking council seat

CAPE MAY — Former Cape May Mayor Clarence “Chuck” Lear announced Friday he plans to run for City Council this year.

Before being elected mayor, Lear served 37 years with the Cape May Police department, retiring as a lieutenant. In 2020, he lost the mayor’s seat to current Mayor Zack Mullock.

This year, Mullock’s seat is the only one in municipal government not on the ballot. Of the five members of City Council, which in Cape May includes the mayor, four are up for reelection, including three full terms and one unexpired two-year term to which a member had been appointed.

Cape May holds its non-partisan council elections in November, as part of the general election.

“Let’s make sure, once again, that anyone who is interested in working on Cape May’s challenges and opportunities has the chance to put on their thinking cap, roll up their sleeves and make a difference for our city and our neighbors,” Lear said in announcing his campaign.