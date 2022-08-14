 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Cape mayor Lear seeking council seat

  • 0
091021-pac-nws-ocpolice

Ocean City Police Chief Jay Prettyman wants to reorganize his department, including creating a position of deputy chief. He said the changes will mean better training and more supervision for summer officers.

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

CAPE MAY — Former Cape May Mayor Clarence “Chuck” Lear announced Friday he plans to run for City Council this year.

Before being elected mayor, Lear served 37 years with the Cape May Police department, retiring as a lieutenant. In 2020, he lost the mayor’s seat to current Mayor Zack Mullock.

This year, Mullock’s seat is the only one in municipal government not on the ballot. Of the five members of City Council, which in Cape May includes the mayor, four are up for reelection, including three full terms and one unexpired two-year term to which a member had been appointed.

Cape May holds its non-partisan council elections in November, as part of the general election.

“Let’s make sure, once again, that anyone who is interested in working on Cape May’s challenges and opportunities has the chance to put on their thinking cap, roll up their sleeves and make a difference for our city and our neighbors,” Lear said in announcing his campaign.

+1 
capemayor_Chuck Lear

LEAR

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

TidalWave Music Festival washes over Atlantic City

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News