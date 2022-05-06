Former Cape May County Prosecutor Corino dies at 94

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Former Cape May County Prosecutor John Corino, who also served in the U.S. Navy and as Wildwood Crest's solicitor, died April 28, according to his obituary.

He was 94.

Corino headed the Prosecutor's Office twice, from 1971-76 and 1982-92.

He made history in his first term by becoming the county's first full-time prosecutor. He was instrumental in making numerous additions to the law enforcement agency, including its Narcotics Task Force, one of the first in New Jersey, which became operational in 1973. He also is credited with starting the Victim Witness Unit in 1986, Crime Scene Unit in 1991, and a forensic chemistry lab that is one of two nationally accredited labs of its kind in New Jersey, the Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release.

Corino also approved the county's first wire-tap operation, leading to a drug ring being separated and arrests for its operators, the Prosecutor's Office said.

“Prosecutor Corino’s presence can be felt in the office today, based on his creation of the Forensic Lab, Victim Witness Unit and the many other valuable units and programs that we rely on daily to ensure the safety of the residents of and visitors to Cape May County," current Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said in a statement Friday.

Corino's funeral will be held Tuesday at the Church of the Assumption, 7100 Seaview Ave. in Wildwood Crest, with visitation from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Originally from Clifton, Passaic County, Corino joined the military immediately after high school, serving the U.S. in the Pacific during World War II. He's remembered for being a radarman on the USS Perkins, which was stationed off the coasts of Japan and the Philippines, Corino's obituary said.

Through the GI Bill, Corino graduated from then Seton Hall College, in South Orange, Essex County, and St. John's University, in New York City, earning his Juris Doctorate. He later married his wife of 65 years, Josephine, and the couple had two daughters, Doreen and Corrine.

Other than holding a private law practice, before he became prosecutor, Corino was a municipal judge for both Wildwood and Lower Township. He also was Wildwood Crest's solicitor for several years, his obituary said.

In the Prosecutor's Office, Corino started as an assistant prosecutor, eventually becoming the full-time prosecutor, holding both positions for about 20 years combined, his obituary said.

But he loved the Wildwoods so much that he invested in them, building the MidTown Motel in 1968 with other business partners. In the late 1970s, Corino and his wife opened a second beachfront motel in Wildwood Crest, the Summer Place, his obituary said.

Outside of his professional life, Corino enjoyed time with his family, golfing and dining out.

