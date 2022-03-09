Former Cape May city manager sues, alleging defamation

CAPE MAY — Former city manager Jerry Inderwies is suing the city, alleging defamation.

The suit, filed this month in Superior Court, names the city, Council member Stacy Sheehan and Michael Voll, the man City Council named to take Inderwies’ place as manager last year.

After voters supported a change in the majority on council in 2020, the new majority replaced Inderwies as one of the first orders of business at the Jan. 1, 2021, reorganization meeting.

The lawsuit is not connected to how Inderwies was dismissed but rather to what came after. The suit says city officials defamed Inderwies by alleging he wrongly paid himself and other city employees bonuses out of the city’s affordable housing funds.

“He’s not trying to get his job back. It’s to recover his reputation,” said Bruce L. Castor, Inderwies’ attorney.

Inderwies declined to discuss the case Wednesday, referring all questions to his attorney.

Voll also declined to comment on the suit.

Neither Sheehan nor Mayor Zack Mullock responded to requests for an interview Wednesday afternoon.

"You can expect that the city will be responding through the court process," Cape May city attorney Christopher Gillin-Schwartz said Wednesday. But he said he could not discuss the matter further.

Also named in the suit, Adam Gordon, executive director of the housing advocacy organization the Fair Share Housing Center, did not respond to a message requesting comment either.

In 2021, Inderwies said he had agreed to resign before the new council majority took over, at Mullock’s request. Later that year, The Cape May Sentinel, an online publication, published articles indicating Inderwies gave himself and other city employees bonuses worth close to $100,000 in total, reportedly paid through the city’s affordable housing fund.

According to city officials, money from that fund can only be allocated by a City Council resolution.

The articles cited city officials as sources, and are included in the legal filing. They also quoted Gordon.

“Some of the people in Cape May tried to have charges filed,” Castor said. Local police and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office declined to file any charges. “It’s one thing to state what the facts are. It’s quite another thing to label a guy a thief. If it’s not backed up with an arrest, you’ve now maligned a guy’s reputation."

The lawsuit argues that state law and city rules allowed the disbursement of funds, and that Inderwies never encouraged any city employees to release the funds to himself or anyone else, according to a copy of the filing provided by Castor.

The allegations damaged Inderwies’ reputation in town, and have hurt his chances if he runs for elected office, which was under consideration, Castor said. He described Inderwies as a capable person who is popular in town but is now wrongly associated with a criminal act.

“That tends to stick in people’s minds when they go to the ballot box,” he said.

The suit does not name a specific monetary figure but requests damages and legal fees. It alleges defamation, conspiracy to commit defamation and presenting Inderwies in a false light.

“Defendants, in their official and personal capacities, made various public statements with disparaging and defamatory content designed to libel, slander, defame, and place plaintiff in a negative false light, with the specific intent to do harm to plaintiff’s reputation and standing in the community through the humiliation of plaintiff and his family,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit also alleges Sheehan bore a grudge against Inderwies after he chose Lt. Dekon Fashaw as the city’s new police chief over her brother, then police Capt. Rob Sheehan. He has since retired.

Rob Sheehan had a lawsuit of his own against the city over his demotion from police chief, which was settled for $800,000 in 2018. He had been named chief in 2014 but then was demoted back to captain in 2015.

Inderwies named Fashaw police chief as one of his last acts as city manager in December 2021.

Inderwies, whose father, Jerry Inderwies Sr., was a Cape May mayor, served as the city’s fire chief and briefly as a member of council. Shortly after taking office in 2015, Inderwies abruptly resigned and stormed out of a council meeting over the treatment of Rob Sheehan as he was demoted to captain.

Castor is a former commissioner of Montgomery County and a former district attorney in that county. He has been involved in multiple high-profile cases, including defending President Donald Trump at his second impeachment in 2021.

As district attorney, Castor declined to prosecute Bill Cosby in 2005.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

