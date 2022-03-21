Former Cape councilman sentenced on stalking charges

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury on Friday sentenced former Cape May City Councilman Chris Bezaire to 45 days in jail on charges of stalking and contempt of court.

He has been ordered to report to start his time on Friday, according to Bezaire’s attorney, John Tumelty of the Marmora section of Upper Township. With credit for the 13 days he already spent in county jail after his arrest last June, he could face just over a month in jail.

He also received three years of probation.

Tumelty said he is still pushing for house arrest for his client instead of reporting to the Cape May County Jail.

“I think Chris absolutely transformed his entire life,” Tumelty said. “He’s focused on his work, his children. He’s done a complete 360.”

Allegations against Bezaire arose during his campaign for City Council in 2020. He was elected and took office in January 2021, and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and Middle Township Police launched an investigation in May. He was arrested in June of that year. Charges included cyber-harassment, stalking and contempt of court.

In a plea agreement, Bezaire pleaded guilty in September to charges of stalking and contempt of court. Facing growing pressure from Cape May residents and condemnation from other members of council, Bezaire officially resigned from City Council in late October.

The two women he was accused of stalking and harassing were not identified in court documents, but have identified themselves through social media. Attempts to reach them for comment were not successful on Monday.

The administrators of the Facebook page “Impeach Chris Bezaire” argued after the plea deal that he got off with a slap on the wrist. After his resignation became public, the page administrators accused Bezaire of casting himself as the victim in his letter of resignation.

That page does not appear to have been updated since the sentencing.

“The last several months have taken an emotional, mental and physical toll on my family, friends, and people I love, especially my children,” Bezaire wrote in his letter of resignation. “I have told people close to me I would continue in my position unless it directly affects my children.”

Bezaire has a real estate business in town and is a member of a prominent family that has lived in Cape May for generations.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.