Former B.L. England Power Plant sold to developer

The former B.L. England power plant site has been sold to a developer, Upper Township Mayor Rich Palombo said Monday night.
“This is a huge development for the township,” Palombo said during the township's committee meeting, citing future rateables.
The 368-acre site, which was built in 1962, closed in 2019.
The property was assessed at $2.36 million in land and $14.63 million in improvements, for which the company paid the township $313,853.32 in property taxes in 2018, according to records.
The plant once employed more than a 100 people.
Upper Township Mayor Rich Palombo: The former BL England power plant site has been sold to a developer. He calls it very good news. pic.twitter.com/CwDdLM5Bmu— Bill Barlow (@Jerseynews_Bill) November 23, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
