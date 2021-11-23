 Skip to main content
Former B.L. England Power Plant sold to developer
Former B.L. England Power Plant sold to developer

B.L. England

Since its closing in May 2019, the B.L. England Generating Station on the shores of Beesleys Point has sat dormant, towering above Great Egg Harbor Bay.

The former B.L. England power plant site has been sold to a developer, Upper Township Mayor Rich Palombo said Monday night. 

“This is a huge development for the township,” Palombo said during the township's committee meeting, citing future rateables.

The 368-acre site, which was built in 1962, closed in 2019. 

The property was assessed at $2.36 million in land and $14.63 million in improvements, for which the company paid the township $313,853.32 in property taxes in 2018, according to records. 

The plant once employed more than a 100 people. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

