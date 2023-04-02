ATLANTIC CITY — Retired Public Defender Yolanda Laney received an award from City Council last month recognizing her basketball career and her service to the city, then came back in the public portion to suggest she may sue over the amount of sick time payments she received upon retirement.

“It pains me to have to stand here and say what I’m about to say, because I just received an award,” Laney, a Philadelphia native, said during the public portion of the council meeting. “Council approved for employees to receive their sick time. I have not received my sick time from the administration.”

City spokesperson Andrew Kramer said Tuesday the city has offered to pay Laney $15,000, which the city says is the maximum it is allowed to pay out under state law.

“The City is following New Jersey statute 40A:9-10.4 on sick time payout and Ms. Laney’s payout will be capped at $15,000,” Kramer wrote in an email response to questions. “To this point, she has not accepted that.”

Laney, an attorney who has helped develop women’s basketball players in Philadelphia and here, said at the meeting she is covered by the 2010 state law. The law allows her to receive the greater of the amount owed her or $15,000 because she was hired prior to the law being enacted.

“I am owed more than what they want to pay me,” Laney said. “Having had paid other employees their full amount. ... The statute is clear, you get the greater — because that statute is prospective not retro — so I should be receiving sick time from 1993 all the way through to my retirement date on Dec 1.”

The resolution council passed in her honor stated Laney was a member of the famed 1982 Cheyney State College Women’s Basketball Team that reached the NCAA Final Four. The Cheyney State team is the only Historically Black College or University to go to the Final Four and is credited with helping change women’s college basketball.

To honor the school’s impact on the sport, University of South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, a Philadelphia native and former star player at the University of Virginia, wore Laney’s #42 jersey during her team’s NCAA Tournament second round victory over South Florida.

“Recently, as Staley secured her 400th win as South Carolina’s head coach, she paid the ultimate tribute to Yolanda Laney by wearing the blue and white jersey of the Cheyney Lady Wolves with the name ‘Laney’ on the back,” the resolution states.

“Yolanda Laney who wore this ... she’s from Philly ... she actually started leagues for us,” Staley said at a news conference after the South Florida game, when asked why she was wearing the Cheyney jersey. “When I was younger we played in something called the DBL. She was very much a part of creating that league to give younger players an opportunity to come together and play in the summertime. So fond memories of that.”

Laney’s daughter Betnijah is a professional WNBA basketball player with the New York Liberty, the resolution also said.

Despite being honored by the city, Laney may have no other recourse but to sue, she said.

“I received the most beautiful letter from the mayor for my contribution here, yet I have to stand and fight ... to be paid my sick time. It’s just totally unfair,” she said during the meeting.

She was also angry the city asked her to sign a release accepting the amount given as payment in full, she said.

Instead she redlined portions to which she was not willing to agree.

The city didn’t single her out, City Attorney Michael Perugini said during the meeting.

Everyone receiving back pay for sick time is asked to sign a waiver, he said.

“Her request was taken under advisement, and we are still discussing that right now,” Perugini said.

Last year a survey by the state Comptroller’s Office found 95% of 60 municipalities surveyed were breaking the law that limits sick and vacation payouts to employees.

Only three towns, one of which was Upper Township, were found not to have made any illegal payouts or promised such payouts in contracts in recent years, acting Comptroller Kevin Walsh said then.

In some cases, employees are leaving with sick time payouts in the tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars, Walsh said at the time.

Entitled “A Review of Sick and Vacation Leave Policies in New Jersey Municipalities,” it found 57 of 60 towns remained in violation of 2007 and 2010 laws intended to protect taxpayers.

In short, New Jersey law caps the amount that can be paid out for unused sick time to $15,000 and limits it to payment at retirement, not annually or upon leaving a job. Employees also may not carry over more than one year’s worth of vacation time.

The laws do not apply to most employees hired before May 21, 2010, so many municipalities may still make substantial lawful payments to those employees “of potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars per employee,” the report states. “Those costly ongoing payments show what the 2007 and 2010 laws are intended to prevent over time.”