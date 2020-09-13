Atlantic City native Justin Volpe dabbled in drugs and alcohol during his time at Buena Regional High School when he lived in Weymouth Township.
In 2007, Volpe graduated from high school and went from living in Atlantic County with an estimated population of 263,631 to Miami-Dade County in Florida with a estimated population of 2.79 million.
When Volpe left South Jersey to live with his brother at age 18, his addiction problems escalated as he relocated to to Miami, a more much metropolitan area than Atlantic County.
Volpe spent time in the Miami-Dade County Jail, but he was accepted into Miami-Dade's Jail Diversion Program.
"I was in a program for six to seven months. I had relapses," said Volpe during an interview late last month. "A day before my 24th birthday, they closed out my court cases."
When Volpe started his life of sobriety, he didn't know what he would do for a living, but he has found it has been a humbling experience to help people overcome their addictions.
"It helps my recovery immensely to help other people go through the process," said Volpe, who also suffers from mental illness, but he declined to say what it is specifically.
Now, Volpe has about 20 years of experience dealing with the difficult to navigate treatment system. He is currently a certified recovery peer support specialist with the 11th Judicial Circuit Criminal Mental Health Project and has been since 2008.
Since 2011, Volpe has served as a national consultant and has traveled the country sharing his message of hope and inspiration.
Volpe has trained more than 2,500 crisis intervention team officers in Miami-Dade County since 2008 and assisted in getting more than 1,000 people out of jail.
Volpe appears in the PBS documentary, "The Definition of Insanity," which was made by filmmakers Gabriel London and Charles Sadoff and aired earlier this year. "The Definition of Insanity" focused on pioneering officials in Miami-Dade County, who have worked to decriminalize mental health issues, and London and Sadoff originally spent time in the Miami-Dade area to make it.
Volpe is also featured in the first of a new five-part series of digital-first, short docu-films examining mental illness and the criminal justice system, also made by London and Sadoff.
London considers Volpe a friend since filming him in 2018 and last year. Volpe is one of the most incredible people London said he has ever met.
"What sets Justin apart is what he brings to life and work — both his honesty about his experiences and his will to survive, his unstoppable sense of humor and his generosity with those going through what he once went through in his day-to-day work," London said.
Volpe shows that recovery is not only possible, but that life on the other side can be rewarding and fun, full of possibilities, rather than limitations, London said.
The short docu-films are being released by the One Mind All Media division of the national mental health and brain research nonprofit One Mind.
"I agreed to be filmed originally to spread awareness," Volpe said.
The documentary and the short film was the first time Volpe was ever filmed for a project that would be shown to the general public.
"It felt fine for me," Volpe said. "All my clients' paranoia level went up. It caused distrust with the program. That was a challenge."
There are times when people are involved with the filming of a documentary, but are not happy with the end result because of editing and what is left out and included.
Volpe has no complaints about his short film.
"I like it. It was good. It depicted a good day in the community," Volpe said.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Volpe said his activities as a peer counselor for the Jail Diversion Program would include anything from obtaining food and clothes to taking them Narcotics Anonymous or Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.
Volpe is one of more than 20 team members, but he works with as many as 30 people. He does not see all of them weekly.
"I'm 36 years old," said Volpe, who added he is old enough to be some of his clients' father. "It's a great job. It's great to give back."
