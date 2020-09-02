A sentencing hearing for Frank Gilliam Jr. has been delayed a sixth time, without explanation, since the former Atlantic City mayor pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud in October.
Gilliam's sentencing has been rescheduled for Nov. 11, according to court documents.
After pleading guilty to a single count of wire fraud in federal court Oct. 3, Gilliam was originally scheduled to be sentenced in January. His sentencing date has been postponed six times since then, and no official explanation has been given as to why. His most recent sentencing date was Sept. 9.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office told NJ.com, "There is nothing in the public record on why the proceeding has been rescheduled."
Gilliam pleaded guilty to defrauding a youth basketball program out of more than $87,000. He resigned as mayor the same day, his position filled by former City Council President Marty Small Sr.
Restrictions against indoor gatherings because of the coronavirus forced an April sentencing hearing for Gilliam to be rescheduled. A federal court order filed March 30 allows video or teleconferencing for felony sentencing, among other judicial actions, in lieu of a personal appearance before a judge.
Under federal sentencing guidelines, Gilliam faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. Criminal justice experts do not believe Gilliam will receive a maximum sentence and could possibly avoid incarceration altogether.
Gilliam admitted to defrauding the AC Starz basketball program — a nonprofit he co-founded in 2011 — out of $87,215 between 2013 and 2018, court documents show. Gilliam used solicited donations for personal expenses, including luxury designer clothing, expensive meals and personal trips to various locations, authorities said.
On Dec. 3, 2018, federal agents from the FBI and IRS raided Gilliam’s home and recovered $41,335. As part of a plea agreement signed in September 2019, that money was used toward restitution for the victims of Gilliam’s fraud, and he must also pay the remaining $45,880.
First elected as an at-large councilman in 2008, Gilliam successfully ran for mayor in 2017. He was sworn in as Atlantic City’s 40th mayor Jan. 1, 2018.
