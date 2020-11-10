 Skip to main content
Former Atlantic City mayor's federal sentencing adjourned
Former Atlantic City mayor's federal sentencing adjourned

Former Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam leaves federal court Oct. 3, 2019, after pleading guilty to wire fraud charges, having admitted to stealing money from a youth basketball program he ran.

 DAVID DANZIS / Staff Writer

The federal sentencing hearing for the former Atlantic City mayor who pleaded guilty in 2019 to a single count of wire fraud has been adjourned, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Frank Gilliam Jr., who resigned as mayor Oct. 3, 2019, after admitting in federal court to stealing more than $87,000 from a youth basketball program, was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday. Instead, a telephone status conference has been scheduled for the same day.

The reason for the adjournment or who requested it — Gilliam's defense lawyer or the U.S. attorney — was not immediately clear, based on a review of public court records.

Gilliam's sentencing has been rescheduled six times since his only court appearance last year. 

Under federal sentencing guidelines, Gilliam faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. Criminal justice experts do not believe Gilliam will receive a maximum sentence and could avoid incarceration altogether.

Gilliam admitted to defrauding the AC Starz basketball program — a nonprofit he co-founded in 2011 — out of $87,215 between 2013 and 2018, court documents show. Gilliam used solicited donations for personal expenses, including luxury designer clothing, expensive meals and personal trips, authorities said.

On Dec. 3, 2018, federal agents from the FBI and IRS raided Gilliam’s home and recovered $41,335. As part of a plea agreement signed in September 2019, that money was used toward restitution for the victims of Gilliam’s fraud, and he must also pay the remaining $45,880.

First elected as an at-large councilman in 2008, Gilliam successfully ran for mayor in 2017. He was sworn in as Atlantic City’s 40th mayor Jan. 1, 2018.

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

