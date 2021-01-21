Former Atlantic City Mayor Langford mulls run against Small

ATLANTIC CITY — Former Mayor Lorenzo Langford said Thursday he might challenge Mayor Marty Small Sr. in this year’s Democratic primary.

Small’s chief of staff, Ernest Coursey, said Thursday the mayor had no comment on Langford’s possible candidacy.

Republican turned Democrat Steve Layman, who was part of the finance and budget transition team for former Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., also has said he will run in the Democratic primary. The financial services professional is backing an $18-per-hour minimum living wage requirement for entities in the city that employ more than 75 workers.

Langford and Small last ran against each other in 2009, when Langford defeated Small and went on to be elected mayor until his defeat by Republican Don Guardian in 2013.

Langford said he will decide about whether to run “in a few weeks.”

“I am considering it. Beyond that, I don’t want to make any comments,” said Langford, 65, declining to specify what motivated him to think about vying for mayor again. “If I decide to declare, everybody will know. If I decide not to declare, everybody will know.”

Small was appointed interim mayor in October 2019, when he succeeded Gilliam, who pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud and resigned.