Former Atlantic City Mayor Gilliam wants to appear in court for sentencing

The former Atlantic City mayor who stole tens of thousands of dollars from a youth sports program wants to face the judge when he is sentenced, but also asked the court to limit participation by friends, family and the public to a virtual medium because of health concerns.
Frank Gilliam Jr., who resigned as mayor in October 2019 after pleading guilty to federal wire fraud, requested to be sentenced in person, court transcripts show. However, Gilliam also wants character witnesses to be able to call or appear via video and a separate overflow room to be set up for real-time viewing.
Harry Rimm, Gilliam's defense attorney, made the request during a telephone status conference Thursday morning before U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Rodriguez, citing concerns about health and safety. Rimm proposed limiting the people in the courtroom on the day Gilliam is sentenced to himself, his client, the judge, the U.S. attorney and essential court personnel.
"From my perspective, the fewer people who are present in the courtroom, the more our comfort level is likely to be," Rimm said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Farrell did not object to the defense's request, and the judge appeared willing to accommodate, pending a determination of the court's technological capabilities.
Gilliam was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday morning. It was the sixth time sentencing had been rescheduled since Gilliam made his only court appearance Oct. 3, 2019.
The sentencing hearing was adjourned Tuesday, the same day the defense filed a motion to seal a court transcript from an Oct. 27 status conference because of the potential public disclosure of "sensitive, personal and confidential information related to medical treatment."
Rodriguez granted the motion, and the pertinent information related to any medical treatment or condition has been redacted.
As a final request, Rimm inquired as to the court's assistance in enforcing social distancing guidelines. Again citing health and safety concerns, Rimm alluded to what was likely to happen after the proceedings as his client exited the building.
"My concern is not so much with entering the building, my concern is perhaps more related to our departure from the building, which, I think, is important to consider because when we were last before Your Honor for the (2019) guilty plea, that was pre-pandemic, and I have significant concerns nowadays because of the pandemic," he said.
The judge said court security officers only have jurisdiction within the building.
A telephone status conference is scheduled for Nov. 30.
Under federal sentencing guidelines, Gilliam faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. Criminal justice experts do not believe Gilliam will receive a maximum sentence and could avoid incarceration altogether.
Gilliam admitted to defrauding the AC Starz basketball program — a nonprofit he co-founded in 2011 — out of $87,215 between 2013 and 2018, court documents show. Gilliam used solicited donations for personal expenses, including luxury designer clothing, expensive meals and personal trips, authorities said.
On Dec. 3, 2018, federal agents from the FBI and IRS raided Gilliam’s home and recovered $41,335. As part of a plea agreement signed in September 2019, that money was used toward restitution for the victims of Gilliam’s fraud, and he must also pay the remaining $45,880.
First elected as an at-large councilman in 2008, Gilliam successfully ran for mayor in 2017. He was sworn in as Atlantic City’s 40th mayor Jan. 1, 2018.
