Former Atlantic City Mayor Gilliam wants to appear in court for sentencing

The former Atlantic City mayor who stole tens of thousands of dollars from a youth sports program wants to face the judge when he is sentenced, but also asked the court to limit participation by friends, family and the public to a virtual medium because of health concerns.

Frank Gilliam Jr., who resigned as mayor in October 2019 after pleading guilty to federal wire fraud, requested to be sentenced in person, court transcripts show. However, Gilliam also wants character witnesses to be able to call or appear via video and a separate overflow room to be set up for real-time viewing.

Harry Rimm, Gilliam's defense attorney, made the request during a telephone status conference Thursday morning before U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Rodriguez, citing concerns about health and safety. Rimm proposed limiting the people in the courtroom on the day Gilliam is sentenced to himself, his client, the judge, the U.S. attorney and essential court personnel.

"From my perspective, the fewer people who are present in the courtroom, the more our comfort level is likely to be," Rimm said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Farrell did not object to the defense's request, and the judge appeared willing to accommodate, pending a determination of the court's technological capabilities.

