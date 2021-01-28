Former Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam gets 30 days in prison for fraud

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Farrell objected to the reduced sentence. The government had been seeking the original recommendation of 15 to 21 months.

Rimm had requested no jail time and a sentence of just probation and 500 hours of community service, with no fine. He said he based his request on Gilliam’s remorse, attempts to repay some of the money even before it was required, history of community service, unique family needs and background of trauma.

Gilliam’s father murdered his mother when Gilliam was 3 years old, and he was raised by his grandmother and aunt in Atlantic City.

From time to time, Gilliam appeared to tear up and lean out of the picture to wipe his eyes, especially when his wife, Shawna, and brother Daniel talked about how he was the rock that kept the family together.

“Your Honor, I stand before this court as a fractured human being,” Gilliam said during his time to speak. He apologized to the court, his family and friends and community, and asked to be allowed to stay at home so he could help his family members.

His wife said Gilliam is the one to wake up their three children and grandchild who live with them, and puts them to bed. He takes them to school and to sports practices, and takes care of his brother who recently had a heart attack.

