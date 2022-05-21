Former Atlantic City councilman Eugene Robinson dies at 80

ATLANTIC CITY — Former Councilman Eugene Robinson, a Baptist minister and an early advocate to end smoking in casinos, died Tuesday at age 80, city officials said.

A history teacher with a master's degree in history from Rutgers University, Robinson first built his reputation as a public speaker on Black history, said daughter Jacqueline Robinson, who has a Ph.D. in American religious history.

"He ran literally on how well he knew people and won because he knew everybody," Jacqueline Robinson said, and was elected as an at-large councilman, getting votes from all wards. "He had done so many of those talks, everyone had heard my dad speak."

Robinson also stood up to would-be blackmailers in 2006, helping send several to prison.

On council from 2001 to 2009, Robinson was proud of ushering in the fight to end smoking in the city's casinos, said legislative aide Gail Jasper.

"He believed that employees and customers of the casinos deserved the right to breath clean, healthy air while working," Jasper said.

As a fifth grader, Robinson was chosen to help integrate the Baltimore Public Schools, Jacqueline Robinson said, because of his leadership qualities and good grades. And he and his brother Donald were the first Blacks to integrate Little League in Maryland, she said.

Robinson graduated from East Orange High School in Essex County and Rutgers University, and moved to Atlantic City in 1978, his daughter said.

Former wife Jean Washington, of Lawrence Township, said the two were active in anti-poverty efforts after their 1967 marriage.

"When I married him he was a graduate student at Rutgers pursuing a Ph.D. in history," Washington said. "He was ABD — all but dissertation."

He taught high school history for a time and became an adjunct professor at what was then called Stockton State College in Galloway Township. He also was a former member of the city Board of Education, Jacqueline Robinson said.

Council President George Tibbitt announced at Wednesday night's council meeting that Robinson had died the previous day, and the audience audibly reacted with sadness and concern.

"I owe every opportunity I was given to serve the city to Gene Robinson," Tibbitt said in an interview Thursday.

Tibbitt, who first joined council when he was appointed to serve the unexpired term of Ramon Rosario in 2006, said Robinson cast the deciding vote that made him a councilman.

Pastor Eric McCoy of Atlantic City's God Is Reaching Out Ministries said you always knew when Robinson was singing in the Second Baptist Choir.

"He was the only one jumping up and down and rocking back and forth," said McCoy, who is also the lead chaplain for the Atlantic City Police Department.

"He was an avid civil rights person from the early days," McCoy said, "and an avid reader with a heart as big as the outdoors. He is going to be sadly missed."

Robinson read several newspapers a day, and loved to talk about politics and current events, Tibbitt said.

"He was for the everyday working people," Tibbitt said, "people in need of a champion for them to try to get them opportunities and make their lives better."

Jasper said he told stories of his times in the Civil Rights Movement, quoting the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and Gandhi.

"He was a walking history book," she said.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Thursday that Robinson "was a great guy and a better public servant."

"It's sad that while serving his community he was blackmailed by convicted felon Craig Callaway and the stress from that situation led to a decline in his health," Small said. "Rest well, Gene Robinson."

Then-Councilman Craig Callaway, two of Callaway's brothers and others were indicted in 2007 for their actions in what was characterized as a political revenge plot and attempt at blackmail.

In 2006, they had secretly videotaped Robinson in a motel room with an adult woman, then threatened to make it public if he did not resign from council.

Instead, Robinson reported the attempted blackmail to the FBI, sending Callaway and others to jail.

Robinson declined to run for reelection in 2009.

He had recently been living in a nursing home, Tibbitt said, and he regretted not being able to see him during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in his council days, Robinson was the "life of the party," Tibbitt said.

"Gene was a dancing machine," Tibbitt said. "What a terrific human being."

A viewing will be held 3 to 5 p.m. June 5 at Greenidge Funeral Home at 301 Absecon Blvd. On June 6, funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church at 110 Rev. Dr. Isaac Cole Plaza, where friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m.

