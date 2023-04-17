Kathy Corbalis, former executive director of college relations at Atlantic Cape Community College, recently received the 2023 D. Richard Petrizzo Award for Career Achievement from the National Council of Marketing & Public Relations.
Corbalis, who spent close to 30 years at Atlantic Cape, retired in 2013. The Petrizzo Award was created to honor a professional for accomplishments in community college marketing and public relations.
Corbalis was a member of the board of directions for the National Council of Marketing & Public Relations from 2006 to 2013. She's won more than 100 professional awards and presented at various district and national conferences, along with writing articles that have appeared in publications such as The Philadelphia Inquirer.
