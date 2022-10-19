Former ACIT teacher and TV 40 sports reporter charged with endangerment, criminal sexual misconduct

A former teacher at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology was charged Tuesday with endangerment and criminal sexual misconduct. The charges stem from inappropriate relationships that Peter Thompson, a 51-year-old from Galloway Township, allegedly had with students, according to an Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office news release.

ACIT officials alerted law enforcement to their concerns about Thompson in early 2022. A student had alleged to ACIT officials that Thompson had engaged in several instances of inappropriate sexual behavior, which prompted them to contact authorities.

The Special Victims Unit of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office investigated the complaint, finding multiple complaints against Thompson made by other ACIT students.

Thompson was a sportscaster on the former local NBC affiliate TV 40.

Thompson was charged with multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal sexual contact and official misconduct. He was taken into custody in Galloway and is being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing.

Those with additional information about the case are being asked to contact the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/forms/tips-crime-reporting and submit an anonymous tip with the form on the “Submit a Tip” page. They can also contact the Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersatlantic.com or call 609-652-1234 or 1 (800) 658-8477 (TIPS). The Prosecutor’s Office news release indicated that there remains an active investigation into the case.

Thompson is not the only Atlantic County teacher to be taken into custody for alleged sexual misconduct in the last several weeks. Joseph Scalfaro, a 47-year-old Atlantic City High School social studies teacher from Absecon, was arrested on Sept. 30 and faces child-endangerment and criminal sexual contact charges. His case similarly involves an inappropriate relationship he allegedly had with a student. He was set to appear again in Atlantic County Superior Court on Nov. 14.