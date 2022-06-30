Former Absecon Mayor Leopardi dies

ABSECON — Orvis Leopardi, who led the city's municipal government during the 1970s and '80s, died Monday in Ocean City.

He was 91, according to his obituary, which did not list a cause of death but said he died "peacefully."

Leopardi was elected mayor for three terms, first in 1976. He held the title until 1989.

Leopardi was living at the United Methodist Communities at The Shores when he died, the obituary said.

He was born in Pleasantville and grew up locally, having attended Holy Spirit High School when it was still in Atlantic City.

After high school, he had a brief stint in the Navy before being transferred to the Army on active duty, serving in the Korean War, the obituary said.

Two challenge incumbents in Upper Township primary Residents in Upper Township will go to the polls this June to determine which pair of candid…

For his service, Leopardi was awarded the Korean Service Medal and Bronze Star.

He later entered the Army Reserves in Northfield, serving for an additional 35 years and becoming a command sergeant major.

Leopardi later opened a part-time landscaping business and entered the police academy, graduating and joining Absecon's police force.

"Officer Leopardi’s family is in our thoughts and prayers," the city's police department said on its Facebook page Thursday.

After police work, Leopardi entered politics, becoming a city councilman in 1970. As mayor, he was a major figure in developing Heritage Park, Jonathan Pitney Park and City Hall, the obituary said.

Throughout his career, Leopardi was active in many civic organizations, including the Lions Club, Jaycees and the New Jersey State League of Municipalities, serving as president of each, the obituary said.

After politics, Leopardi sold his business and relocated to Beesleys Point in Upper Township. He and his second wife, Gail McNamara Coggins, together helped raise her five children.

Leopardi and his first wife, Betty, whom he was married to for 25 years, had three children of their own, the obituary said.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.