For the first time in 45 years, Ocean City couple spend Thanksgiving at home

His one aunt loved controversy and always wanted to talk politics. His cousin always brought up religion, but the conversations never got heated, he said.

Last year, his cousin announced she would no longer be hosting Thanksgiving due to health reasons. This year, John still planned to drive to Lancaster but instead take the whole family out to dinner. He realized a month ago that wouldn’t be happening.

Having Thanksgiving in early November, outside, on a warm day wasn’t weird, he said. It was, however, hectic for Rita, he said, explaining she hasn’t cooked Thanksgiving dinner in 40 years.

“She was under the gun,” John said. “She was a little stressed that week.”

John still brought Johnson’s Popcorn to the table, adding he always has a tub in the house.

“We are very thankful we could have it outdoors,” he said. “We are blessed to be healthy. It’s a sad situation, and people have different feelings about this, but it shouldn’t be political, it should be about respecting everyone’s health.”

On the actual holiday this year, the Stauffers plan to order takeout. John’s unsure whether they’ll order a small turkey dinner or a dish unrelated to the holiday, like Chinese food.

“Whatever my wife wants to do,” he said.

