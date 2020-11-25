For the first time in 45 years, Ocean City couple spend Thanksgiving at home

John and Rita Stauffer didn’t go to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, this year. It’s the first time in 45 years the Ocean City couple didn’t spend Thanksgiving with John’s side of the family.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stauffers scrapped their plans and ate their turkey dinner at home. In fact, they celebrated Thanksgiving on Nov. 6, outside, with 13 people, when it was nearly 70 degrees.
“We were obviously disappointed,” said John, 77. “But on the other hand, we spent Thanksgiving already with my family, so it was nice. You have to make the best of it.”
Since 1975, the Stauffers had traveled to John’s cousin’s house in Lancaster, where up to 40 relatives have come together for the holiday.
Everyone would bring a dish. John always brought Johnson’s Popcorn, a staple from the Ocean City Boardwalk.
“We would leave Wednesday when school got out,” he said. “It was horrendous driving up there because of the traffic. The normal three-hour trip would take five hours.”
After retiring from his teaching job in 1999, he and Rita started driving up the Tuesday before the holiday to beat the traffic. After the big dinner, John would always go for a walk. Other relatives would watch football, play Monopoly and a card game called Pennsylvania Dutch Blitz.
His one aunt loved controversy and always wanted to talk politics. His cousin always brought up religion, but the conversations never got heated, he said.
Last year, his cousin announced she would no longer be hosting Thanksgiving due to health reasons. This year, John still planned to drive to Lancaster but instead take the whole family out to dinner. He realized a month ago that wouldn’t be happening.
Having Thanksgiving in early November, outside, on a warm day wasn’t weird, he said. It was, however, hectic for Rita, he said, explaining she hasn’t cooked Thanksgiving dinner in 40 years.
“She was under the gun,” John said. “She was a little stressed that week.”
John still brought Johnson’s Popcorn to the table, adding he always has a tub in the house.
“We are very thankful we could have it outdoors,” he said. “We are blessed to be healthy. It’s a sad situation, and people have different feelings about this, but it shouldn’t be political, it should be about respecting everyone’s health.”
On the actual holiday this year, the Stauffers plan to order takeout. John’s unsure whether they’ll order a small turkey dinner or a dish unrelated to the holiday, like Chinese food.
“Whatever my wife wants to do,” he said.
