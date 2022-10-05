For orchestra's 40th season, Bay Atlantic Symphony music director vows 'first-rate concert experience'

Jed Gaylin, music director of the Bay Atlantic Symphony in Atlantic City, attended Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio because he wanted a music education in a place where efforts were made to make classical music more inclusive.

Gaylin, who received his master's degree in music at Oberlin in 1985, took the values he already had and that were enhanced at the conservatory and brought them to the Bay Atlantic Symphony, which celebrates its 40th anniversary season this academic year. He has been the music director for 25 years.

"People are paying more attention to it, and it's good," Gaylin said about classical music offering more cultural variety in soloists and composers. "Now, it's totally accepted and natural to do it."

Gaylin has brought to the symphony soloists such as violinist Hilary Hahn, pianist Terrence Wilson, Chinese classical pianist Yuja Wang, flutist Eugenia Zukerman and violinist Stefan Jackiw, who was born to parents of Korean and German descent.

The effort to expose audiences to a diverse collection of classical soloists continues this year. Jackiw will be back at 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at Rowan College of South Jersey in Vineland and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Stockton Performing Arts Center in Galloway Township.

Other artists performing with the symphony this season include Chinese guitarist Junhona Kuang, Haitian-American soprano Renee Richardson and mezzo-soprano Barbara Dever.

Stockton's Performing Arts Center to reopen this fall “We are going to tie more closely to the university than it has been,” said Lisa Honaker, St…

"The arts are enriched by the breadth of voices folded into it," Gaylin said.

The symphony has had a long relationship with Stockton University and is a staple of the PAC's season, said Anjanette Christy, Stockton PAC's interim director.

"Educationally, they (the symphony) helped me fulfill our mission for high-quality programming for the community and high-quality programming for the students. Students can go for $10," Christy said.

As the orchestra in residence at the university, the symphony has participated in a program called music mentorship where symphony musicians and Stockton music students visit Atlantic City High School to teach string instruments. The program was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic but is expected to resume in the spring at the Sovereign Avenue School in Atlantic City.

The symphony has been integrated into Stockton's curriculum through presentations and rehearsals that turned into the focus of seminars and course work. Gaylin has led "Conversations with the Conductor" sessions before shows, Christy said.

"He (Gaylin) is such a remarkable artist and a remarkable person," Christy said.

Atlantic City's 48 Blocks program to go virtual this year ATLANTIC CITY — An annual event celebrating the city’s diversity and culture through art, 48…

Besides entertaining at postsecondary institutions, the symphony is known for playing in Cape May, Atlantic City, on New Year's Eve in Margate and a summer concert series in Avalon.

The symphony has played on July 4 in the borough for at least the past decade, said Scott Wahl, Avalon's business administrator and public information officer.

"I haven't missed one," Wahl said of the symphony's free Independence Day concerts. "Parents bring children. The kids' eyes are as wide as saucers."

The symphony is celebrating its 40th anniversary season after surviving the worst of the pandemic. The orchestra had no concerts in the spring of 2020. After that, Gaylin arranged for the pre-recording of virtual concerts. Smaller-scale performances with fewer musicians were held until the full orchestra was back for a free Veterans Day concert last year in the Stockton PAC.

"People were so excited. It was amped up," Gaylin said. "People craved this stuff. People couldn't wait for us to be back. People really wanted it. They missed it. It is not an incidental part of their lives."

The symphony made it through the pandemic to its current anniversary season due to its donors and patrons staying with it, said Brian McPeak, the symphony's executive director. Other funding sources included the federal Small Business Administration, the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

"We couldn't have survived for 40 years without Jed being at the helm for 25 years of it," McPeak said. "You don't have to go to the big cities to get a first-rate concert experience."

As part of Gaylin's 25th anniversary year, he will be the featured soloist for a concert scheduled for 3 p.m. Jan. 21 in Vineland and 2 p.m. Jan. 22 in Galloway Township under the title, "Vienna, Now and Then."

Before the pandemic by coincidence, Gaylin was getting back to the piano. He started practicing more during the pandemic.

"I haven't played a concerto in quite a long time," Gaylin said. "You can play and conduct."

Besides the Bay Atlantic Symphony, Gaylin also serves as the music director of the John Hopkins Symphony Orchestra in Baltimore and the Two Rivers Chamber Orchestra in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

Gaylin, 59, was forced to slow down during the height of the pandemic. He did not like it, so he plans to continue being the music director of all three organizations. He renewed a multiyear contract with the Bay Atlantic Symphony last year.

"We keep growing. ... You change, so the music changes," Gaylin said, adding he wants to explore more repertoire. "I believe the new focus is how our art soothes people."