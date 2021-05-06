For one day, prayers in Atlantic City moved from inside the churches to the streets

The Rev. Robert Hargrove, senior pastor of Cathedral Grace Family Church in Atlantic City, leads a group prayer at North Maine and Atlantic avenues Thursday as part of the National Day of Prayer.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
ATLANTIC CITY — Bishop Robert F. Hargrove II, senior pastor at Cathedral Grace Family Church, felt good Thursday bringing his prayers praising God and Jesus from inside his church's walls outside at Maine and Atlantic avenues.
Hargrove was one of several religious leaders who participated in the annual National Day of Prayer, which was different this year as those dedicated to the spiritual stood on various corners of Atlantic Avenue praying in public from 7 to 7:10 p.m. with whomever showed up.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
A circle of people, mostly from Cathedral Grace, stood in the street and prayed aloud as if they were attending Sunday morning service.
"Church wasn't born in a cathedral. It wasn't born in a synagogue. It was born in the streets. This is where prayer should take place," Hargrove said.
PHOTOS: National Day of Prayer in Atlantic City and Pleasantville
050821_nws_acprayer
On May 6 2021, in Atlantic City, Reverend Robert Hargrove, senior pastor of Grace Family Church in Atlantic City, led a group prayer outside on the corner of North Maine and Atlantic Avenue. Hargrove (right) listens as the other Elders say their prayers.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050821_nws_acprayer
On May 6 2021, in Atlantic City, Reverend Robert Hargrove, senior pastor of Grace Family Church in Atlantic City, led a group prayer outside on the corner of North Maine and Atlantic Avenue. Reverend Hargrove led the first prayer at 7:00pm.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050821_nws_acprayer
On May 6 2021, in Atlantic City, Reverend Robert Hargrove, senior pastor of Grace Family Church in Atlantic City, led a group prayer outside on the corner of North Maine and Atlantic Avenue. Reverend Hargrove led the first prayer at 7:00pm.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050821_nws_acprayer
On May 6 2021, in Atlantic City, Reverend Robert Hargrove, senior pastor of Grace Family Church in Atlantic City, led a group prayer outside on the corner of North Maine and Atlantic Avenue. Minister Stephanie Armstead led the fourth prayer.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050821_nws_acprayer
On May 6 2021, in Atlantic City, Reverend Robert Hargrove, senior pastor of Grace Family Church in Atlantic City, led a group prayer outside on the corner of North Maine and Atlantic Avenue. Elder James Thomas led the fifth prayer.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050821_nws_acprayer
On May 6 2021, in Atlantic City, Reverend Robert Hargrove, senior pastor of Grace Family Church in Atlantic City, led a group prayer outside on the corner of North Maine and Atlantic Avenue. Elder John Newsome of the Grace Family Church spoke the third prayer.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050821_nws_acprayer
On May 6 2021, in Atlantic City, Reverend Robert Hargrove, senior pastor of Grace Family Church in Atlantic City, led a group prayer outside on the corner of North Maine and Atlantic Avenue. Reverend Hargrove (center) led the first prayer at 7:00pm.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050821_nws_acprayer
On May 6 2021, in Atlantic City, Reverend Robert Hargrove, senior pastor of Grace Family Church in Atlantic City, led a group prayer outside on the corner of North Maine and Atlantic Avenue. The group ended their prayer at 7:10 with a song.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050821_nws_acprayer
On May 6 2021, in Atlantic City, Reverend Robert Hargrove, senior pastor of Grace Family Church in Atlantic City, led a group prayer outside on the corner of North Maine and Atlantic Avenue.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050821_nws_acprayer
On May 6 2021, in Atlantic City, Reverend Robert Hargrove, senior pastor of Grace Family Church in Atlantic City, led a group prayer outside on the corner of North Maine and Atlantic Avenue. Reverend Hargrove led the first prayer at 7:00pm.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050821_nws_acprayer
On May 6 2021, in Atlantic City, Reverend Robert Hargrove, senior pastor of Grace Family Church in Atlantic City, led a group prayer outside on the corner of North Maine and Atlantic Avenue. Reverend Hargrove (center) led the first prayer at 7:00pm.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050821_nws_acprayer
On May 6 2021, in Atlantic City, Reverend Robert Hargrove, senior pastor of Grace Family Church in Atlantic City, led a group prayer outside on the corner of North Maine and Atlantic Avenue. Elder Toni Owens led the second prayer.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
Claire Lowe
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
Claire Lowe
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
About two dozen community members gathered between Pleasantville Middle and High schools Thursday for a National Day of Prayer ceremony.
Claire Lowe
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
Claire Lowe
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
Claire Lowe
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
Claire Lowe
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
Claire Lowe
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
Claire Lowe
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
Claire Lowe
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
Claire Lowe
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
Claire Lowe
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
National Day of Prayer event outside of Pleasantville schools Thursday, May 6, 2021
Claire Lowe
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202 vjackson@pressofac.com
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.