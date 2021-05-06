 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
For one day, prayers in Atlantic City moved from inside the churches to the streets
0 comments
featured

For one day, prayers in Atlantic City moved from inside the churches to the streets

{{featured_button_text}}
050821_nws_acprayer

The Rev. Robert Hargrove, senior pastor of Cathedral Grace Family Church in Atlantic City, leads a group prayer at North Maine and Atlantic avenues Thursday as part of the National Day of Prayer.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

ATLANTIC CITY — Bishop Robert F. Hargrove II, senior pastor at Cathedral Grace Family Church, felt good Thursday bringing his prayers praising God and Jesus from inside his church's walls outside at Maine and Atlantic avenues.

Hargrove was one of several religious leaders who participated in the annual National Day of Prayer, which was different this year as those dedicated to the spiritual stood on various corners of Atlantic Avenue praying in public from 7 to 7:10 p.m. with whomever showed up.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A circle of people, mostly from Cathedral Grace, stood in the street and prayed aloud as if they were attending Sunday morning service.

"Church wasn't born in a cathedral. It wasn't born in a synagogue. It was born in the streets. This is where prayer should take place," Hargrove said.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 6

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News