For Atlantic County families living in poverty, little room for error

Single mother Nicole Kearns looks back on her 2019 move to Atlantic City favorably even though she relocated to one of the hardest-hit economic regions in the country during the past 15 years.

Kearns, 39, came to Atlantic County with her now 14-year-old daughter Liberty Hewitt after leaving Newark, where, she said, the conditions for raising a family were poor.

“The best decision I ever made was to move from Newark,” said Kearns. “There was a lot going on in Newark. I lived next to a bar. I had to get out of there.”

Kearns, who first moved to an Egg Harbor City house before downsizing to save money with an apartment in Atlantic City, does not regret her decision, even though by moving here she was moving to a city where more than one in three residents live in poverty.

Of the estimated 38,466 Atlantic City residents, 35.2% are in poverty, the U.S. Census Bureau said. The median city household income from 2016 to 2020 was $29,526 in 2020 dollars, which is less than half that of the median Atlantic County household income of $63,680, according to the Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

Since 2008, America’s Favorite Playground has dealt with, in succession, a severe recession, Superstorm Sandy in 2012, casino closings in 2014 and the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020 to the present. One factor remains the municipality’s low rate of home ownership at 28.2%, with plenty of renters and subsidized housing, according to the Census Bureau.

For children growing up in Atlantic City, conditions are even harsher. The percentage of Atlantic City children under age 18 living in poverty is 51%, the Census Bureau said.

***

Kearns, who was born and raised in Newark, graduated from Weequahic High School in 2001 and began working as a home health aide in 2003. She was still in that career when she arrived in South Jersey.

“I really loved that job. Caring for others is a big part of my life,” Kearns said.

Kearns’ circumstances took a turn for the worse in 2018 when her daughter’s father, a longshoreman, died. Even though Kearns loved her home health aide job, she was not making enough money to support herself and her daughter even with the death benefits from Liberty’s dad.

In 2020, Kearns was back in school to earn her commercial driver’s license. She worked as a truck driver from August 2020 to June 2021. If she was away for an extended period of time, she had her mother, who lives in Pleasantville, look after Liberty.

“Mom was a big help,” Kearns said.

Kearns’ time as a truck driver ended last year when she found out she was pregnant with a boy named Royal, who celebrates his first birthday Dec. 28.

“My youngest child, I have a relationship with his dad. We are co-parenting,” Kearns said, adding she did not want to disclose Royal’s last name. “He (Royal’s dad) helped financially.”

***

Atlantic City residents in poverty are made up of several different groups, including seasonal and part-time workers and full-time low-pay or minimum wage workers, who may be single parents with two or three children, said Shermaine Gunter-Gary, director and founder of Rites of Passage, a teen mentoring program based in the city.

“A person can work in service jobs and restaurant jobs and be in poverty,” said the Rev. Collins A. Days Sr., pastor of Second Baptist Church in Atlantic City, adding evictions were put on hold for two years, but rent has increased. “This inflationary thing happened.”

“During the pandemic, people were unemployed and in food lines,” Days said.

Poverty also plays a role in high infant mortality rates. There are babies born in Atlantic City that don’t make it to childhood, Days said.

The state’s overall infant mortality rate is below the national average, but the rate is double that for Black infants in Atlantic City.

In 2018, a report titled, “Atlantic City: Building a Foundation for a Shared Prosperity,” commonly known as the Johnson report, indirectly addressed childhood poverty through guidance designed to get people to work and create youth pathways to success.

Among the efforts was a partnership between the Atlantic City School District and Rowan University in which high school students are exposed to Rowan curriculum in education, computer science, social science, engineering and music while gaining Rowan credits, said Lisa M. Ryan, spokesperson for the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.

The project was grant funded and has an additional year remaining, Ryan said.

Other efforts are also helping, such as a DCA initiative that brought the Mark Cuban Foundation’s Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for underrepresented youth to Atlantic City in October and November of last year and again this fall, Ryan said.

“Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and a number of churches in the city (i.e., Second Baptist Church, Grace Family Church) are doing initiatives to help people with a conviction record find employment, and a number of organizations, businesses, educational institutions and government agencies are focused on employment training,” Ryan said.

Even with the help of charitable organizations and government agencies, it is a herculean task for parents to move their families out of poverty, Days said.

“Parents can be working full time and can’t afford to feed themselves and their families,” said Adele LaTourette, senior director of policy and advocacy for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. “You can work a retail job and be struggling. If you are making minimum wage, you will be struggling.”

***

Dozens of parents lined up in the rain Friday afternoon at the food bank in Egg Harbor Township to get some relief for their households.

Pre-pandemic, Brian Knapp had only been to a food bank once or twice, but after losing his job (due to the pandemic), recovering from homelessness and battling his criminal past, Knapp said it’s hard to provide for his children while trying to get back on his feet.

“It’s absolutely been harder for parents that are trying to get to where they need to be,” said Knapp, a father of two from Egg Harbor Township.

Knapp said it’s been hard to provide for his 3-year-old daughter and 5-year-old autistic son, despite working in heating and air conditioning.

“I’m trying to do everything I can to give the kids what they need. Every parent is,” said Knapp.

Finding a better paying job to combat inflation when places aren’t hiring, coupled with making too much to be eligible for social service programs and caring for his disabled wife, makes providing for his family hard, said Knapp.

“First I wasn’t making enough, now I’m making too much. If I’m not working at least 30 hours a week, how am I making enough?” said Knapp. “It’s constantly a struggle to make ends meet.”

Knapp said the food bank provides him with most of the foods his kids will eat, which include fresh fruit and produce, which doesn’t last long since that’s what his kids like the most. The food bank also provides chicken, boxes of macaroni and cheese, juices, even snacks, like Slim Jims and cake, that his kids love.

Leila Mencias is another parent who hasn’t given up trying to provide for her three daughters, despite being out of work after a gas can in Pleasantville injured her 14-year-old daughter and Mencias’ sister in September.

“Everything is hard, and everything is expensive,” said Mencias.

Mencias comes to the food bank once a month to save money on groceries, which are the brunt of her expenses.

Mencias also noted that families in the Latino community have other barriers to tackle when trying to provide for their children. The language barrier, lack of transportation and being undocumented meant some families can’t get help.

***

One of the programs for people who can use assistance is LIT (Leaders in Training), a youth workforce development program for those between the ages of 14 and 18 in Atlantic City. The program is designed to get the city’s youth working and provide money for their labor.

“We get to give people the opportunity to have economic advancement. LIT pays $15 an hour,” said Days, who co-founded LIT in 2019. “It has helped with childhood poverty.”

In an effort to improve her financial situation, Kearns has been to Atlantic County’s One Stop Career Center in Pleasantville to explore employment options because long-distance truck driving is off the table due to her baby.

***

Kearns is still optimistic but knows she has to find a good job and watch her budget.

“I have been talking to neighbors about (working at) Wawa or NJ Transit,” Kearns said. “I’m still not sure. With a commercial driver’s license, driving a bus is doable.”

Kearns is entering a costly time of year with Liberty’s birthday Nov. 14 and Christmas and Royal’s birthday at the end of next month.

“I hope Liberty will be with me this Christmas and go to East Orange (Essex County, where Liberty’s late father’s family is) for Thanksgiving,” Kearns said. “I have made a plan. If I follow a plan and make a budget, I can take care of my responsibilities.”

Staff Writer Selena Vazquez contribute to this report.