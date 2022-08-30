For artist Bernie McCabe, ‘life is a maze,’ but he creates pathways to hope

One in a series of articles looking at local artists who are contributors to Atlantic City’s 48 Blocks mural project.

ATLANTIC CITY — On an otherwise dismal block of Tennessee Avenue, local artist Bernie McCabe’s “Find Your Way” mural adds a pathway to hope for people struggling in the city.

The four-maze mural between Atlantic and Pacific avenues, was created by McCabe, 33, for the Atlantic City Arts Garage’s 48 Blocks AC program.

Painted by McCabe in 2018, it took him a week to finish his mural on Tennessee Avenue due to a rain day and harsh winds blowing him around on his scissor lift. He used exterior paint, like the kind you use on a house, as his medium, and had help from others like Matt Crowne, Zach Katzen, Buddy McCabe, Chung-Fan Chang, who is also another 48 Blocks AC muralist, and other members of the local community who helped in small intervals.

The mural titled “Find Your Way” was painted on an old, abandoned halfway house on the block, which is now used as a safe haven by the homeless. The mural represents how “life is a maze,” and features four solvable paths, with different colors to highlight each of the different paths in life, with numerous possibilities for different outcomes.

“The main theme throughout all of my art is navigating life,” said McCabe, who’s main style of art is solvable, start-to-finish maze art which ranges anywhere from scaled labyrinths with catchy slogans to path portraitures of people’s faces, hearts, eyes and other body parts.

McCabe, who was born and raised in Northfield, said his interest in maze art started when he was a child.

This interest submerged itself throughout his life until eight years ago, when McCabe rediscovered his love for maze art at the age of 25 when he was bored one day and started to draw mazes again. He has now dedicated his career to his maze art for the past six to seven years.

McCabe said projects like the 48 Blocks AC program are “tremendous” when it comes to supporting local artists and fortifying the city’s art scene.

“There are all these crumbling buildings in the city, so making the murals on these buildings makes people notice the city in a different way. It’s tremendous for both the artist and the city,” said McCabe, who hopes more projects like the 48 Blocks murals program will support more local artists projects for artists to express themselves and “challenge” the way art is viewed and integrated in the city.

McCabe now has an online studio called Mazing Art Studio, which is what he also goes by on his social media accounts like Facebook and Instagram.