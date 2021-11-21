For a second year, Coast Guard's Operation Fireside goes virtual

CAPE MAY — Years after undergoing the grueling basic training for Coast Guard service, Timothy Tamargo remembers the feeling of having a home for the holidays, even if it was only a temporary one.
He participated in Operation Fireside, in which local families take in Coast Guard recruits for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“I’ve stayed in touch with the family that took me in, even if it’s just on social media,” he said in a recent interview. Now a chief warrant officer and the public affairs officer for the Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May, he said the program has proven deeply meaningful for recruits for decades.
But this year, as in 2020, ongoing concerns about COVID-19 have led to changes in how Operation Fireside will take place Thursday.
“We didn’t want to just turn off the program,” Tamargo said. “It has 40 years of history. That does mean a lot, both to the community and to the recruits.”
Instead, just as in 2020, the plan is to offer a modified version.
Veterans, including some who served in Vietnam, joined Coast Guard recruits just beginning t…
“We wanted to figure out how we could still do the program and keep the connections with Cape May,” Tamargo said. Instead of inviting recruits home, participating families recorded videos messages and wrote cards for them.
“With everyone’s safety in mind, we didn’t think it was a good idea to do it at home,” said Diane Concannon, a spokesperson with the Red Cross New Jersey Region, which coordinates Operation Fireside with the training center.
Letters of encouragement for the recruits have been pouring in from participating families, she said.
Families have taken in recruits for years, Concannon said, some for generations.
Most years, hundreds of recruits participate, picked up at the base on the morning of the holiday.
“You don’t know who you are going to get until you get there,” said Gary Halbe, of Ocean City. He and his wife, Denise, have hosted recruits for several years. They’ve already recorded their video message for this year, he said.
CAPE MAY — Neighbors of the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May should not be alarm…
Families sign up for a certain number of recruits, he said, often based on how many they can fit in their cars. He said the young recruits are happy to have a break from the rigors of basic training.
There are about 600 recruits undergoing basic training now. The maximum capacity of the base is 800, Tamargo said. As the only basic training center for the Coast Guard, Cape May takes in recruits from all over the country, and the recruits can be assigned anywhere from the Caribbean to Alaska and beyond.
Sometimes, the families of the recruits live too far away to attend the graduation ceremony. At times, the families they met through Operation Fireside stand in, offering another taste of home.
For most of the eight weeks of training, the recruits eat only what they are served in the galley, have no access to email or cellphones. They can get letters from home, but no phone calls unless there is an emergency.
Most years, when Halbe picks up the recruits, he brings a big bag or two of candy bars for the ride home.
The recruits are usually even more eager to connect with family and friends and spend some time on the phone. He said parents often want to talk with him or his wife to say thanks for offering a temporary home for the holidays.
NORTHFIELD — The Planning Board on Thursday said yes to plans for a new veterans’ health car…
“It’s the time for them to relax after undergoing the training. They’re allowed to get that sense of home,” Concannon said.
Participants say many of the recruits stay in touch for years afterward, and their children have grown up having Coast Guard recruits at home for Thanksgiving or Christmas.
“The program is wonderfully unique,” said Concannon. “We’re hoping to be able to get back to the regular program next year as long as it’s safe to do so.”
Some elements of recruit life are getting back to normal, Tamargo said. After more than a year, parents and family members are allowed back on base for graduations, which happen once a week, and the base recently reinstated one day of liberty for the recruits on the Saturday before their final week of training, giving many their first chance to tour Cape May since their arrival.
But the 2021 Operation Fireside will still be much like 2020, Tamargo said. The recruits will get a special dessert. Last year, there was an off-base run — dubbed a turkey trot. But it was smaller than other years, without the personal connection to community members of previous Operation Fireside events.
“We’ll make the best of it this year just like we did last year,” said Concannon. “But we are definitely looking forward to getting back to doing this in person.”
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.