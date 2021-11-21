For a second year, Coast Guard's Operation Fireside goes virtual

Letters of encouragement for the recruits have been pouring in from participating families, she said.

Families have taken in recruits for years, Concannon said, some for generations.

Most years, hundreds of recruits participate, picked up at the base on the morning of the holiday.

“You don’t know who you are going to get until you get there,” said Gary Halbe, of Ocean City. He and his wife, Denise, have hosted recruits for several years. They’ve already recorded their video message for this year, he said.

Families sign up for a certain number of recruits, he said, often based on how many they can fit in their cars. He said the young recruits are happy to have a break from the rigors of basic training.

There are about 600 recruits undergoing basic training now. The maximum capacity of the base is 800, Tamargo said. As the only basic training center for the Coast Guard, Cape May takes in recruits from all over the country, and the recruits can be assigned anywhere from the Caribbean to Alaska and beyond.

Sometimes, the families of the recruits live too far away to attend the graduation ceremony. At times, the families they met through Operation Fireside stand in, offering another taste of home.