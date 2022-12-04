Football-loving Millville welcomes its state champions home

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PISCATAWAY — New Jersey high school football waited years for this past weekend.

The Millville High School football team made the most of it.

The Thunderbolts won the first-ever state Group IV championship in New Jersey history, beating Northern Highlands 18-14 at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium on Saturday night. This was the first year New Jersey played to a single state champion in each of the five public school enrollment groups. The five state title games were held at Rutgers on Saturday and Sunday.

“This feels awesome,” Millville junior quarterback Jacob Zamot said. “It means everything to us. It means everything to our city.”

Millville trailed 14-12 at halftime and rallied for the win. Zamot threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks caught 11 passes for 113 yards and a TD and made a pivotal play when he blocked a Northern Highlands third-quarter field goal. Na’eem Sharp ran for 102 yards.

Bricere Hunter, Solomon Massey-Kent, Jayden Jones and Kyon Conyers sparked a Millville defense that made stop after big stop in the second half.

Few towns cherish their high school football tradition as much as Millville. Saturday's win assures them of special spot in the record books. Millville police escorted the Thunderbolts back into town Saturday night.

The Thunderbolts refer to themselves as OBG — the orange and blue gang. The nickname comes from the school’s colors, and the fans and players chanted “OBG! OBG!” in celebration Saturday night.

Saturday’s win capped a remarkable stretch for the Thunderbolts.

They trailed at halftime in all four of their playoff wins and in their annual Thanksgiving Day rivalry matchup with Vineland. Millvillle rallied to win all five contests.

“That’s OBG football, Millville; we’re resilient,” Thunderbolts coach Humberto Ayala said. “We fight to the end no matter what.”

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

