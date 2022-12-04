Football-loving Millville welcomes its state champions home

PISCATAWAY — New Jersey high school football waited years for this past weekend.
The Millville High School football team made the most of it.
The Thunderbolts won the first-ever state Group IV championship in New Jersey history, beating Northern Highlands 18-14 at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium on Saturday night. This was the first year New Jersey played to a single state champion in each of the five public school enrollment groups. The five state title games were held at Rutgers on Saturday and Sunday.
“This feels awesome,” Millville junior quarterback Jacob Zamot said. “It means everything to us. It means everything to our city.”
Millville trailed 14-12 at halftime and rallied for the win. Zamot threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks caught 11 passes for 113 yards and a TD and made a pivotal play when he blocked a Northern Highlands third-quarter field goal. Na’eem Sharp ran for 102 yards.
Bricere Hunter, Solomon Massey-Kent, Jayden Jones and Kyon Conyers sparked a Millville defense that made stop after big stop in the second half.
Few towns cherish their high school football tradition as much as Millville. Saturday's win assures them of special spot in the record books. Millville police escorted the Thunderbolts back into town Saturday night.
The Thunderbolts refer to themselves as OBG — the orange and blue gang. The nickname comes from the school’s colors, and the fans and players chanted “OBG! OBG!” in celebration Saturday night.
Saturday’s win capped a remarkable stretch for the Thunderbolts.
They trailed at halftime in all four of their playoff wins and in their annual Thanksgiving Day rivalry matchup with Vineland. Millvillle rallied to win all five contests.
“That’s OBG football, Millville; we’re resilient,” Thunderbolts coach Humberto Ayala said. “We fight to the end no matter what.”
PHOTOS Millville vs. Northern Highlands for state Group IV football championship
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022. MHS #6 Na'eem Sharp runs through the center for a touchdown.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022. MHS #6 Na'eem Sharp runs through the center for a touchdown.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Millville’s Kashon Jones leaps up to make a catch against a Northern Highlands defender.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022. MHS #11 Ta'Ron Haile on the run.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022. NHHS #10 Danny Smiechowski with a touchdown reception under pressure from MHS #15 Jamal Wallace Jr.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022. MHS #2 Donte Smtih with a reception.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Millville running back Na’eem Sharp runs on his way toward a touchdown Saturday night. He ran 18 times for 92 yards in the win.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022. MHS #7 Kashon Jones with a mid-air reception.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Millville sophomore wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks leaps into the air and hauls in a 16-yard TD pass from Jacob Zamot during the first quarter Saturday night in the state Group IV title game against Northern Highlands at Rutgers University.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
First-year Millville coach Humberto Ayala has water dumped on him following the Thunderbolts’ 18-14 win over Northern Highlands in the state Group IV championship.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
The Millville High School football team gathers for photos as it celebrates its victory over Northern Highlands for the state Group IV championship at Rutgers University's SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Left guard Francisco Aquino displays the Thunderbolts' championship banner.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Northern Highlands-Millville high school state Group IV championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday night, December 3, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.