BEACH HAVEN — Chris Cottonie has been jumping into the waters off the 48th Street beach on the day before the Super Bowl since 2019.

This was the first time he got to do it decked out in his Philadelphia Eagles gear with them playing in Sunday’s NFL championship game.

With daughters Kai, 13, and Gia, 9, in tow, the trio were among the 155 people who signed up for the 18th annual Super Saturday Plunge sponsored by the St. Francis Community Center on Long Beach Island.

“It makes it special, for sure. I put on all the gear and you make a big deal out of it,” said Chris Cottonie, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township, who had a giant Eagles mascot head he wore before going into the ocean.

Cottonie also had a prediction for Sunday’s Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, with the Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs.

“This is Eagles country. I think Giants fans tend to forget that,” he said of southern Ocean County. “They’re in South Jersey. ... It’s good to see everybody come out.”

All three have been doing this plunge together, Kai Cottonie said.

“It’s definitely fun, and it’s scary at first, but when you jump in it’s energizing,” she said.

The Cottonies were among a handful of Eagles fans who lined the beach before Saturday’s plunge.

Janet Gauger, 70, of Glenside, Pennsylvania, did the Super Saturday Plunge one other time, in 2018, the day before the Eagles won their first Super Bowl when they beat the Patriots 41-33. Since they won the last time she did it, why not keep the good luck going?

Sporting a “Ms. Super Bowl LVII” sash, Gauger was predicting a second championship for the Birds.

So was her friend Dave Lawson, of Flourtown, Pennsylvania, who has a home in Beach Haven. Sporting a throwback Chuck Bednarik jersey, he had a pretty big prediction.

“41-17 (Eagles). How’s that sound?” said Lawson, 71.

But the largest representation there were the Southern Regional High School boys and girls swimming teams. Proceeds from the plunge benefited the swim teams as well as the community center. About 40 students walked up 48th Street from the center’s parking lot, and many lined the front row to make the 1 p.m. plunge.

Also in the crowd was Marty Weber, 58, of Barnegat Township, who was plunging for a cause. Sporting an Army green shirt that read “Jeff’s Camp” — in honor of his late partner and fellow Army veteran Jeff Poissant — Weber said he owns property and is in the process of getting permits in hopes to build 36 tiny homes for homeless veterans.

“They’re on my property that I donated and became a 501©(3) organization,” Weber said. “We’ve got a medical building going up, a thrift store and a little coffee shop. We want these veterans to live their life like we can.

“My heart’s with it. I lost my best friend through the ... health system, and that’s why I’m doing what I’m doing.”

PHOTOS: 18th annual Super Saturday Plunge in Beach Haven