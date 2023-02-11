The 18th annual Super Saturday Plunge on the 48th Street beach in Beach Haven featured 155 participants.
JOHN RUSSO photos, Staff Writer
Chris Cottonie, center, of Manahawkin, and daughters Gia, 9, left, and Kai, 13, have taken part in the Super Saturday Plunge in Beach Haven since 2019.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Janet Gauger, center, 70, of Glenside, Pennsylvania, did the Super Saturday Plunge one other time, in 2018 when the Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl. She was in LBI with friends, including Dave Lawson, right, 71, of Flourtown, Pennsylvania, who has a home in Beach Haven.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Marty Weber, center, 58, jumped into the water for “Jeff’s Camp.” Weber, an Army veteran, is hoping to build 36 tiny homes on his Barnegat Township property for homeless veterans.
BEACH HAVEN — Chris Cottonie has been jumping into the waters off the 48th Street beach on the day before the Super Bowl since 2019.
This was the first time he got to do it decked out in his Philadelphia Eagles gear with them playing in Sunday’s NFL championship game.
With daughters Kai, 13, and Gia, 9, in tow, the trio were among the 155 people who signed up for the 18th annual Super Saturday Plunge sponsored by the St. Francis Community Center on Long Beach Island.
“It makes it special, for sure. I put on all the gear and you make a big deal out of it,” said Chris Cottonie, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township, who had a giant Eagles mascot head he wore before going into the ocean.
Cottonie also had a prediction for Sunday’s Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, with the Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Cottonies were among a handful of Eagles fans who lined the beach before Saturday’s plunge.
Janet Gauger, 70, of Glenside, Pennsylvania, did the Super Saturday Plunge one other time, in 2018, the day before the Eagles won their first Super Bowl when they beat the Patriots 41-33. Since they won the last time she did it, why not keep the good luck going?
Sporting a “Ms. Super Bowl LVII” sash, Gauger was predicting a second championship for the Birds.
So was her friend Dave Lawson, of Flourtown, Pennsylvania, who has a home in Beach Haven. Sporting a throwback Chuck Bednarik jersey, he had a pretty big prediction.
OCEAN CITY — City Council member Bobby Barr appears to be a drop of red and gold in a sea of…
“41-17 (Eagles). How’s that sound?” said Lawson, 71.
But the largest representation there were the Southern Regional High School boys and girls swimming teams. Proceeds from the plunge benefited the swim teams as well as the community center. About 40 students walked up 48th Street from the center’s parking lot, and many lined the front row to make the 1 p.m. plunge.
Also in the crowd was Marty Weber, 58, of Barnegat Township, who was plunging for a cause. Sporting an Army green shirt that read “Jeff’s Camp” — in honor of his late partner and fellow Army veteran Jeff Poissant — Weber said he owns property and is in the process of getting permits in hopes to build 36 tiny homes for homeless veterans.
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
1 of 4
The 18th annual Super Saturday Plunge on the 48th Street beach in Beach Haven featured 155 participants.
Janet Gauger, center, 70, of Glenside, Pennsylvania, did the Super Saturday Plunge one other time, in 2018 when the Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl. She was in LBI with friends, including Dave Lawson, right, 71, of Flourtown, Pennsylvania, who has a home in Beach Haven.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.